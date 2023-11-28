YDK STAR MUSIC huntu ku Singelmar Hosé ta bèk ku ‘APRESIO.’

WILLEMSTAD – Pa di tres biaha YDK STAR MUSIC ta kolaborá ku e talentoso kantante

kurasoleño Singelmar Hosé, pa interpretá e piesa APRESIO. Funda pa eskritor i músiko

Jeanalbert Margarita, ya pa sinku aña YDK STAR MUSIC ta aktivo na Hulanda.

Despues ku Jeanalbert a toka pa diferente banda den e género di ritmo kombiná, na 2018

ela tuma e kurashi pa kuminsá eksperimentá ku su mes sonido, unda e ta krea su mes

komposishon i letra. Durante e ultimo sinku añanan, e formashon YDK STAR MUSIC ya a

lansa tres kansion, E promé titulá KURIOSO, a keda interpretá pa RINCHO X na 2018, sigui

pa PABO SO na 2019 i THE ONE na 2021, tur dos interpretá pa Singelmar Hosé. Pa zomer di

2024, Jeanalbert ta kla pa introdusí YDK STAR MUSIC riba nos islanan ku diferente

produkshon nobo.

APRESIO a keda inspirá pa e mihó amiga di Jeanalbert, ken den tempunan turbulento tabata

un gran sosten i a yud’e pa eleva su mes. Jeanalbert a disidí pa skirbi un kantika dediká na e

amiga, “asina’ki mi por honr’e komo e ‘super woman’ ku mi ta mire”, ela splika.

SINGELMAR HOSE

Singelmar Hosé, mihó konosí komo ‘Incho’, banda di ta un kantante talentoso, tambe ta un

músiko vèrsá. Na edat di tres aña ela muda pa Hulanda ku su famia, unda foi chikitu e

tabatin un pashon pa músika. Su ruman homber mayo a motive pa hasi algu ku su talento, i

despues di a haña varios oportunidat pa militá komo ‘guest star’ di e banda The Friends, ela

disidí na 2003, di lanta un banda pa hóben yama Chikititos. Aki Singelmar a aserka

Jeanalbert pa forma parti di su banda, kuminsando un amistat di mas ku 20 aña. Singelmar

ta komposita kantika na papiamentu pero tambe na hulandes, unda e ta interpretá diferente

genero musikal manera Zouk, músika Rock, Reggae i músika Gospel.

YDK STAR MUSIC

Ku YDK STAR MUSIC, Jeanalbert ke eksperimentá ku diferente manera musikal inovativo

pa emití emoshon ku Ritmo Kombiná, manteniendo un harmonia konstante entre ritmo,

melodia i letra. Tambe Jeanalbert ta soña di pone e género riba mapa internashonal i ke

transformá e manera ku bandanan di Ritmo Kombiná ta presentá ‘live’. Pa e lunanan

benidero, Jeanalbert ta kompletando dos produkshon nobo. E promé piesa ta titula ‘Star

Eyes’ i ta na ingles i papiamentu i lo keda interpreta pa Singelmar. E kansion ta inspira pa un

fanátiko enamora, ku ta mira e artista komo un strea. “Mi ta skirbi loke mi ta mira dor di e

fanátiko su wowo nan. Su atmirashon, su motibu, i su apresio”, Jeanalbert ta splika.

Na Desèmber próksimo, Jeanalbert Margarita lo ta na Kòrsou pa algun entrevista unda e lo

papia di e produkshonnan nobo i di YDK STAR MUSIC ku ta bai kuminsá presenta. Pues

keda pendiente di nan páginanan di medio sosial manera Facebook.com/ydkstarmusic i

Instagram@ydkstarmusic of riba YouTube na YDKSTARMUSIC – YouTube segun e detaye

nan ta keda publiká. Finalmente, yama bo radio emisora preferi i pidi pa ‘APRESIO’ – YDK

STAR MUSIC ku SINGELMAR.

VIDEO DI LETRA APRESIO’ https://youtu.be/1bPGs-nOuwM?si=zuxMIEN0y7lt3fja

YDK STAR MUSIC featuring Singelmar Hosé are back with ‘APRESIO.’

WILLEMSTAD – For the third time, YDK STAR MUSIC is collaborating with the talented

Curaçao-born singer Singelmar Hosé, who gives a beautiful rendition to friendship with

the song ‘APRESIO.’ For the past five years, YDK STAR MUSIC, which was founded by

composer and musician Jeanalbert Margarita, has been active in the Netherlands.

In 2018, after performing with several ‘Ritmo Kombiná bands, Jeanalbert started to

experiment with his own sound, where he created his own compositions and songs. In the

past five years, YDK STAR MUSIC has released three songs, the first in 2018 titled

‘KURIOSO’, performed by RINCHO X, followed by ‘PABO SO’ in 2019 and ‘THE ONE’ in 2021,

both performed by Singelmar Hosé. In the summer of 2024, Jeanalbert will introduce YDK

STAR MUSIC to our islands with several new productions.

‘APRESIO’ was inspired by Jeanalbert’s best friend, who was a great support and helped

him to elevate himself. Jeanalbert decided to write a song dedicated to this friend, “so I can

honor her as the superwoman she is in my eyes,” he explains.

SINGELMAR HOSE

Singelmar Hosé, also known as ‘Incho,’ is a talented singer and versatile musician. At the age

of three, he moved to the Netherlands with his family and developed a passion for music.

His older brother encouraged him to do something with his talent, where on numerous

occasions he featured as a guest star with the band The Friends. In 2003, he decided to start

his own band called ‘Chikititos’. Here, Singelmar approached Jeanalbert to join his band,

which started a friendship of more than 20 years. Singelmar composes songs in Papiamentu,

but also writes in Dutch and performs several musical genres like Zouk, Rock, Reggae and

Gospel.

YDK STAR MUSIC

With YDK STAR MUSIC, Jeanalbert wants to experiment with different innovative musical

styles with ‘Ritmo Kombiná’ to convey emotions, while maintaining a constant harmony

between rhythm, melody, and lyrics. Jeanalbert also dreams about putting the genre on the

international map and transform how ‘Ritmo Kombiná’ bands do live performances. In the

upcoming months, Jeanalbert is completing two new productions. The first song is titled

‘Star Eyes’ and is in English and Papiamentu and is performed by Singelmar. The song is

inspired by a love struck fan that sees the artist like a star. “I interpret the song through the

eyes of the fan. Its admiration, motivation, and appreciation,” Jeanalbert explains.

In December, Jeanalbert Margarita will be in Curaçao for some interviews and will discuss

the upcoming productions and elaborate on the upcoming performances of YDK STAR

MUSIC. So follow the social media pages of YDK STAR MUSIC like

Facebook.com/ydkstarmusic and Instagram@ydkstarmusic or on You Tube at

YDKSTARMUSIC – YouTube to remain updated. Finally, call your favorite radio station and

ask for ‘APRESIO’ – YDK STAR MUSIC with SINGELMAR.

LYRIC VIDEO OF ‘APRESIO’ https://youtu.be/1bPGs-nOuwM?si=zuxMIEN0y7lt3fja

