Get Ready! Curacao Professional Baseball League Opening on December 3rd!

Willemstad, 28-11-2023 — Brace yourselves for the ultimate baseball show as Curacao Professional Baseball League (CPB) kicks off its debut season on Sunday, December 3rd, at Tio Daou Ball Park. It’s not just a game; it’s an experience, and we’re inviting fans of all ages to join in the excitement.

When? Every day at 7:30 pm until the finale on December 10th.

Where? Tio Daou Ball Park – the heart of the action!

CPB, with players from Curacao, Aruba, the Netherlands, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and the USA, is set to redefine baseball in our community. It’s more than just the crack of the bat; it’s a celebration of international and professional talent converging on our home turf.

What’s in Store?

Witness high-level baseball with pros from around the globe.

Enjoy off-the-charts entertainment for fans of all ages.

Dive into a world of mouthwatering food and refreshing drinks.

Can’t make it in person? Catch the live action on gametime.sport

How Much? Just 10fl for fans of all ages. Kids 10 years and under? Free entry!

“CPB is more than a league; it’s a community celebration. We’ve got the best players, and the best vibes, and we want everyone to be a part of it. We’re not just bringing baseball; we’re bringing an experience that will leave you craving for more.”

Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a good time, CPB promises a week of unforgettable moments. Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and let’s make history together at Tio Daou Ball Park.

