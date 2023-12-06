December 6, 2023
GOBIERNU

THE CHAIN IS AS STRONG AS ITS WEAKEST LINK

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Public Health, Social Development and Labor

THE CHAIN IS AS STRONG AS ITS WEAKEST LINK

Tue Dec 05 2023

This was the theme of a joint training held recently with the Emergency Services of St. Maarten which consisted of the Ambulance Department, SMMC, Fire Department, Police Department, Dutch Marines and the Regional Ambulance Services (RAV) Brabant, of the Netherlands.
Following presentations that were given to each agency the day before, the Emergency Services started training together and there were two scenarios, one with drowning victims and the other with a car accident in which assistance was requested by the civilian partners from the Dutch Marines.
The Emergency Services learned a lot working together and the chain has been tightened again. Head of the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor drs. Cylred Richardson says that these types of joint trainings are of utmost importance and will continue in the future.
Minister Ottley, applauds the efforts of cooperation demonstrated by the Emergency Services of St. Maarten.​
