December 7, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion

Empowering minds and spirits at our Finance and Faith workshop where practical wisdom meets spiritual insight. Grateful to be included in the enriching discussions by Ambassador Alicia M. Jobity- Liverpool and Ife Badejo
Here some key takeaways:
1)”The God of your finances wants you to have it”. – Alicia M. Jobity-Liverpool
2) “Our internal abundance is the source of the external abundance”. – Alicia M. Jobity-Liverpool
3) We are able to create, exchange and increase value.
4) Your emotions concerning finance (or anything) can be an idol.
5) Much hurt and trauma around finances stems from childhood. Heal so you can be financially free.

 

