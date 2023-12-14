Prince Bernard Bridge Repairs to Be Completed

We would like to update the community on the ongoing repair efforts following a vehicular collision that damaged a section of the Prince Bernard Bridge. The damages, covered by NAGICO insurance, has prompted action to restore the structural integrity of this critical government property.

The damages sustained are currently being addressed with the expertise of professional contractors overseeing the restoration process. The process has been undertaken for the past 2 days and is anticipated to be completed today.

This specific section of the bridge, undergoing the most repairs, is susceptible to incidents due to its historical frequency of accidents.

As we approach the busy holiday season, we urge motorists to exercise heightened caution, particularly in this area prone to accidents. Your vigilance ensures the safety of all road users during this festive period.

This proactive response underscores our commitment to maintaining vital infrastructure and prioritizing community safety. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of residents during this period.​