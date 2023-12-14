Minister of VROMI conduct emergency road works in Orange Grove

Emergency Road works are underway for the Orange Grove area in Cole Bay to address the significant damages done to the road network in that area, caused by heavy rainfall in recent months.

According to the Minister of Housing, Spatial Planning Environment, Infrastructure and Public Housing Egbert Doran, his Department carried out an evaluation of the area, which indicated that there were several critical sections that needed immediate attention.

“During our assessment of the Orange Grove area, we found several dangerous issues, like sudden potholes and other major damages which could lead to structural damage and could pose a danger to motorists and road users,” he said. “The main reason that we are carrying out these repairs now is to address the immediate safety concerns so that we can prevent traffic accidents that can jeopardize the well-being of road users.”

Doran also stated that rapid and timely response to damaged infrastructure can prevent major structural damage. “Timely repairs are crucial because they prevent the risk of more extensive and expensive future road reconstruction projects,” Minister Doran said. “We are approaching one of our busiest times of year, Christmas, and we are aiming to complete these repairs in advance, to avoid major delays in commute, minimize traffic disruptions, and to avoid detours and road closures during the holidays.”

The Minister said that by addressing the urgent road issues promptly and efficiently, it ensures the endurance of road infrastructure and improves road safety. It is for this reason Doran explained that the monies allocated to his Ministry from recent funds made available from the Capital Expenditure Fund (CAPEX will be used to:

• Complete the hard surfacing of various dirt and main roads.

• Finalize the Dutch Quarter Road development program.​

• Execute the expansion of the sewage network, co-financed by the Trust Fund and the Netherlands.

“These are just some of the programs that my Ministry has in progress, and we are working diligently on, to improve and enhance the infrastructure and quality of life for the people of St. Maarten,” Doran said.

As the contractors approach completion of the works in Orange Grove, the focus will then shift to the Arch Road, in particular the area from the Intersection at Shell Gas station and the old Cable TV building.