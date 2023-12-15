Curaçao Medical Center

Oumento den kantidat di pashèntnan na Emergensia di CMC

Miéntras ta drenta e temporada di fiesta, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) ta tuma nota un biaha mas di un oumento di pashèntnan ku ta akudí na Emergensia. Esaki ta un tendensia di tur aña. CMC ta apelá na komunidat pa duna prioridat na seguridat pa asina evitá aksidentenan innesesario durante e temporada di fin di aña. CMC ta pidi komunidat asistensia pa redusí e preshon riba rekursonan médiko durante e tempu i fiesta.

=====

Increase in Emergency Room Patients at CMC

Willemstad, December 8th, 2023 – As the holiday season unfolds, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is once again witnessing a surge in patients seeking emergency care, a trend observed annually. Concurrently, attention is drawn to the occurrence of accidents during this festive period. In response to these patterns, CMC earnestly calls upon the community to prioritize safety, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to prevent avoidable accidents during the Christmas and year-end festivities. CMC asks for the community’s assistance to reduce the strain on medical resources during the holiday season.

