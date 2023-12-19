Sint Maarten Police Report

From: Head of communication Department

House Fire in Ebenezer Successfully Contained

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 19th, 2023, at approximately 5:00 AM, the Sint Maarten Police Force’s central dispatch received several calls reporting a house fire on R.S Nicolson Road in Ebenezer. Responding swiftly to the emergency, multiple police patrol units and personnel from the Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the occupants of the residence, an adult female and a minor, had already been safely evacuated. The quick response of the Fire Department personnel on-site successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a lit candle. As the festive end-of-year season is upon us, the Sint Maarten Police Force urges the public to exercise caution and be vigilant in handling materials that may pose a fire risk.

The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes the importance of fire safety during this celebratory season and advises citizens to avoid the use of open flames or flammable materials in proximity to combustible items. By taking simple precautions, such as using flameless candles and practicing responsible fire safety measures, the community can contribute to a safer environment for all.

In light of this incident, the KPSM (Sint Maarten Police Force) calls upon the public to be mindful of potential fire hazards and encourages everyone to prioritize safety in their homes and surroundings. We appreciate the community’s cooperation in adhering to these precautions, ensuring a secure and joyous holiday season.

ARREST MADE AFTER SHORT CAR CHASE AND FIREARM DISCOVERY

On December 18th, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, the Sint Maarten Police Force apprehended an individual following a brief car chase on Nisbeth Road. The police patrol attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Spark in connection with a traffic offense. The driver, failing to comply with the officers’ request, accelerated at high speed toward the stoplights and turned right onto A.Th. Illidge Road.

Recognizing the potential danger posed by the high-speed pursuit amidst the traffic, the patrol decided to terminate the car chase near the IBP office on A.Th. Illidge Road. Shortly thereafter, officers observed the vehicle slowing down, with the passenger hastily exiting and initiating a foot chase. The officers successfully apprehended the male suspect a few hundred meters down the road. During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to discard a shoulder bag.

Upon retrieval of the bag, officers discovered a firearm inside it, prompting an immediate arrest of the suspect identified as P.L.P.L. He was subsequently transported to the Police Station and is currently in custody for questioning.

Detectives are currently pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the driver who managed to evade capture in the vehicle.

The Sint Maarten Police Force commends its officers for their quick action in addressing this potentially hazardous situation. The discovery of a firearm in the suspect’s possession underscores the importance of maintaining public safety and the relentless efforts of law enforcement in preventing criminal activities.

POLICE (KPSM) INTENSIFIES YEAR-END CONTROLS

As part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors during the festive season and busy tourist period, a team of police officers has been deployed to conduct comprehensive controls. These ongoing measures are aimed at addressing various concerns, including the improper parking of vehicles on Front Street sidewalks, suspected stolen vehicles, armed robberies and illegal possession of firearms, and narcotics.

During one of these controls, conducted in the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 19th, 2023, at approximately 01:10 AM, officers intercepted and inspected a White Suzuki Swift on Sucker-garden Road. The thorough examination led to the discovery of a quantity of illicit drugs, evidently packaged for resale. The driver, identified as M.E.M, was promptly arrested and transported to the police station for interrogation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force wants to emphasize that these controls will continue throughout the upcoming weeks. Drivers are strongly urged to ensure that all necessary vehicle documents are readily available during these checks to avoid any inconvenience.

The ongoing operations are part of our proactive approach to maintaining public safety and curbing criminal activities during the heightened year-end activities and the influx of tourists to the island.

