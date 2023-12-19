Surinam Airways ta introdusí buelo direkto ruta Miami – Kòrsou

3 buelo semanal

WILLEMSTAD- 18 di desèmber 2023 – Den un ambiente ameno na CUR airport, a tuma lugá selebrashon di e buelo direkto nobo di Surinam Airways konektando Miami i Kòrsou. E skema ta inkluí 3 buelo semanal riba djaluna, djárason i djabièrnè. E buelonan lo keda efektuá ku un Boeing 737-800 ku un kapasidat di 150 stul. Na yegada di e promé buelo na nos aeropuerto e avion a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa.

Durante e seremonia a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, sr. Gonesh Steven, CEO di Surinam Airways i sr. Jonny Andersen, CEO di CAP. Mas aleu, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper i sr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), huntu ku sra. Christa Zuiverloon, Kònsùl General di Sürnam i sr. Andersen (CAP) a hasi entrega di un plakat konmemorativo na Surinam Airways, ilustrando nos bunita Handelskade i nos famoso Koningin Emmabrug konosí komo ‘Swinging Old Lady’.

Kòrsou ya tin un relashon di basta aña ku Surinam Airways, e aerolínea ta ehekutando buelonan direkto for di Paramaribo pa Kòrsou. E aerolínea awor a amplia su skema di buelo, introdusiendo buelonan direkto for di Miami pa Kòrsou. E konekshon nobo di Surinam Airways ta habri posibilidat pa mas turista for di Miami i otro siudatnan na Merka bin eksperensiá tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé i mas ku tur kos e kaluroso hospitalidat di nos hendenan. Introdukshon di e buelo direkto di Surinam Airways no solamente ta alsa e opshonnan di biahe pa nos bishitantenan for di eksterior pero na mes momentu e ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Surinam Airways ku nan ruta nobo, Miami – Kòrsou!

Surinam Airways introduces direct flight on Miami – Curaçao route

3 weekly flights…

WILLEMSTAD- December 18, 2023 – In a pleasant atmosphere at CUR airport, we recently celebrated the launch of Surinam Airways’ new direct route connecting Miami and Curaçao. The schedule includes three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The flights will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 150 seats. Upon the arrival of the first flight at our airport, the plane received the traditional water salute.

At the celebration ceremony, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation, and Urban Planning, Mr. Charles Cooper, Mr. Gonesh Steven, CEO of Surinam Airways, and Mr. Jonny Andersen, CEO of CAP gave their welcoming speeches to mark the arrival of the first flight. Furthermore, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper, and Mr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), together with Mrs. Christa Zuiverloon, Consul General of Surinam and Mr. Andersen (CAP), presented Surinam Airways, with a commemorative plaque illustrating our beautiful Handelskade waterfront and our renowned Queen Emma bridge, the ‘Swinging Old Lady’.

Curaçao has a longstanding partnership with Surinam Airways, as the airline has been operating direct flights from Paramaribo to Curaçao. The airline has now expanded its flight schedule to include direct flights from Miami to Curaçao. This new connection by Surinam Airways opens up exciting possibilities for more tourists from Miami and other cities in the United States to come and explore the diverse offerings of Curaçao and, most importantly, the warm hospitality of our people. The introduction of Surinam Airways’ direct flights not only enhances travel options for our international visitors but also provides more travel opportunities for our local population.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) extend heartfelt congratulations to Surinam Airways on the launch of its new Miami-Curaçao route!

