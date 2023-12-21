From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha December 20th 2023

Traffic Measures and Enforcement Operations by Sint Maarten Police Force

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively engaged in ongoing controls to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic on the island. The general public is kindly urged to exercise patience and courtesy while navigating the roads, given the increased traffic during this bustling period.

In particular, taxi operators, tour buses, quad rentals agencies, and bicycle rentals agencies providing guided tours to tourists are requested to operate responsibly. This collective effort aims to facilitate an efficient and safe traffic environment for all residents and visitors on the island.

A specialized team has been deployed over the past days to monitor and address various situations.

On the night of December 20th to 21st, 2023, the team conducted several checks, stopping and inspecting approximately 20 vehicles for traffic violations, narcotics, and firearms.

As a result of these operations, fines were issued, and individuals were arrested in connection with the possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute. The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes its commitment to maintaining public safety and will continue these controls throughout the busy season and into the new year.

The cooperation and understanding of the community are greatly appreciated as we work together to ensure a secure and enjoyable holiday season.

