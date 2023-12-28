December 28, 2023
Temporary Closure of Admittance & Residence Building due to Ventilation System Issue

Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication

Wed Dec 27 2023

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Director of the Immigration & Border Protection Services of Sint Maarten Jocelyn Levenstone, would like to inform the general public that the offices of Admittance and Residence are temporarily closed until further notice due to a ventilation system issue.

Immediate action to address and rectify the situation has been taken as the top priority is the well-being of the staff and members of the community.

Levenstone apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

“During this temporary closure, we will be conducting a thorough inspection and necessary repairs to ensure that the ventilation system is functioning optimally and that the air quality within the building meets the required standards.

“We understand the disruption this may cause, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. Updates regarding the status of the building and its reopening will be communicated promptly through our official channels, social media pages, and local news outlets.

“If you have any urgent concerns or inquiries, please feel free to contact us +1721-542 4449, or

email us at immigration@sintmaartengov.org

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work diligently to resolve the issue and ensure the safety and comfort of everyone within our community. Thank you in advance for your attention and understanding,” Levenstone concluded.

