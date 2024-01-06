From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha January 06 2024

Traffic and Security Concerns Ahead of Parliamentary Elections on January 11, 2024

As the Parliamentary Elections are approaching on January 11, 2024, the Sint Maarten Police Force is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the public during this critical event. KPSM is urging the cooperation and assistance of the community in adhering to the general rules and guidelines that apply on Election Day.

With the paramount goal of maintaining a secure and orderly electoral process, the Sint Maarten Police Force requests the following from the public:

Adherence to General Election Day Rules guiding safety and security:

Citizens are reminded to follow the general rules and regulations applicable during Election Day to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.

Please respect the instructions of law enforcement officers present at polling stations and cooperate with them to maintain a secure environment.

Vehicle Owners near Leopold Bell School in Cole Bay:

The Leopold Bell School in Cole Bay has been designated as a polling station for the upcoming elections.

Owners of vehicles parked or abandoned near the Leopold Bell School are kindly requested to remove their vehicles from the vicinity before Monday, January 8, 2024, to facilitate the necessary preparations for the polling station.

In the event that these vehicles are not moved by the specified date, the Police will be compelled to relocate them at the owners’ expense to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The Sint Maarten Police Force appreciates the understanding and collaboration of the public in these matters. By working together, we can contribute to a safe and successful Parliamentary Election Day on January 11, 2024.

