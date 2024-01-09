From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

January 8th 2024

Police Force of Sint Maarten Condemns Damage to Political Signs

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is deeply concerned about the recent incidents of vandalism targeting political signs placed around the island. KPSM has received reports of signs being spray-painted, damaged, or destroyed.

These acts of vandalism are not only disruptive to the political process but are also illegal. KPSM reminds the public that damaging or destroying property is a punishable offense under Sint Maarten law. Perpetrators could face arrest and prosecution if caught.

KPSM is urging the public to refrain from engaging in this type of behavior. We believe that everyone has the right to express their political views peacefully and without fear of vandalism.

KPSM is committed to ensuring that everyone can participate fully in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

