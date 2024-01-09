January 9, 2024
KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL

Police Force of Sint Maarten Condemns Damage to Political Signs

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Head of communication Department

           Inspector E.S Josepha 

 

 

                                                                                         January 8th 2024

 

Police Force of Sint Maarten Condemns Damage to Political Signs

 

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is deeply concerned about the recent incidents of vandalism targeting political signs placed around the island. KPSM has received reports of signs being spray-painted, damaged, or destroyed.

 

These acts of vandalism are not only disruptive to the political process but are also illegal. KPSM reminds the public that damaging or destroying property is a punishable offense under Sint Maarten law. Perpetrators could face arrest and prosecution if caught.

 

KPSM is urging the public to refrain from engaging in this type of behavior. We believe that everyone has the right to express their political views peacefully and without fear of vandalism.

 

KPSM is committed to ensuring that everyone can participate fully in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

 

