KPSM REQUESTED ADDED POLICE ASSISTANCE FOR PUBLIC ORDER AND TRAFFIC CONTROLS DURING ELECTIONS; 24 READY TO SERVE

​

In response to a formal request from the Police Korps of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, presided over a ceremony at the Government Administration Building today, welcoming twenty-four (24) police officers. The brief ceremony marked the official arrival of the law enforcement officers, who were brought in to support efforts in strengthening public order and managing traffic throughout the elections in Sint Maarten.

Inspector and Police spokesman, Ethelwoldus Josepha, confirmed that a group of ten officers arrived from Curacao, another ten from Aruba, and four officers from Bonaire. The collaborative effort aims to enhance the efficiency of the local police force on Thursday January 11, 2024. This law enforcement officers will also address current challenges in ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Minister Anna E. Richardson expressed her gratitude for the support received, from her colleague ministers of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire for their swift approvals which further emphasized the importance of solidarity among law enforcements. “The arrival of these dedicated officers demonstrates the strength of our regional partnerships and our collective commitment to upholding the law for a safer Sint Maarten,” concluded the dignitary.