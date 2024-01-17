MLB TA REUNÍ KU MINISTER CIJNTJE

WILLEMSTAD – Chris Madden, Senior Coordinator International Baseball Development pa Major League Baseball (New York) resientemente a reunÍ ku Minister di Ekonomia Ruisandro Cijntje di Kòrsou. Madden tabata na Kòrsou pa supervisá e tryoutnan ku MLB a organisá en konekshon ku e Elite Development Program ku próksimamente lo kuminsá bèk riba nos isla. E reunion a keda tené pa sera konosÍ ku otro i pa informá e minister di e plannan pa futuro di MLB pa ku e isla di Kòrsou.

Madden a informá Minister Cijntje tokante e programa di Elite Development kaminda hungadónan hóben talentoso ta haña un chèns pa perfekshoná nan abildatnan i asina krea e oportunidat pa firma profeshonal of optené un beka pa studia na Merka. MLB ke tin un relashon di término largu ku e isla di Kòrsou i ta konsiderá nos isla un merkado importante den su plannan pa ekspande e interes den e wega di beisbòl.

Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) tin un relashon di hopi aña ku Major League Baseball i timnan di MLB. Varios kampaña promoshonal a keda tené durante playoffnan di MLB i ku timnan manera Miami Marlins i Atlanta Braves den pasado. Minister Cijntje a splika ku turismo di beisbòl i promoshon di e isla via di beisbòl ta un di e strategianan ku CTB ta aplika. Hopi visibel pa turistanan ku ta yega nos isla ta e billboard dilanti di Curaçao International Airport ku e karanan di e kampeonan di serie mundial Kenley Jansen i Ozzie Albies. Turistanan ku ta yega nos isla gusta saka un portrèt ku e billboard enkuestion. Hungadónan di Kòrsou ta sirbi komo embahadornan di nos isla i ta yuda den promoshoná e nomber di Kòrsou.

CTB den pasado a duna sosten na e Elite Development Program i ta e intenshon pa e kolaborashon aki kontinuá ora ku e programa bolbe kuminsá próksimamente. Madden a gradisí Minister Cijntje i Hugo Clarinda, Direktor Athunto di CTB, pa nan sosten komo ku ta importante pa tin partnernan lokal pa e programa por krese i ta eksitoso. Presente na e enkuentro tambe tabata Kenneth Gijsbertha i Johnny Salazar, presidente i sekretario respektivamente di Curaçao Baseball Development Foundation, ku ta e partner lokal di MLB i e Elite Development Program.

MLB MEETS WITH MINISTER CIJNTJE

WILLEMSTAD – Chris Madden, Senior Coordinator International Baseball Development for Major League Baseball (New York) met recently with Minister Ruisandro Cijntje of Economic Development for the island of Curaçao. Madden was on the island to supervise the MLB tryouts for the Elite Development Program which will be restarted on the island. The meeting was held to get to know each other and to inform the minister of the future plans of MLB on the island of Curaçao.

Madden briefed Minister Cijntje on the Elite Development Program where talented young players of the island get a chance to hone their skills and so creating a chance to sign professionally or obtain educational scholarships to study in the United States. MLB wants to have a long-term commitment with the island as it considers Curaçao an important market in its plans to expand the interest in the game of baseball.

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has had a long-term relationship with Major League Baseball and MLB teams. The CTB has run various promotional campaigns during MLB playoffs and with teams such as the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves. Minister Cijntje explained that baseball tourism and the promotion of the island via baseball is one of the strategies employed by the CTB. Very visible for arriving tourist to the island is the big billboard outside Curaçao International Airport with the faces of World Series Champions Kenley Jansen and Ozzie Albies. Visiting tourists love to snap a picture with that billboard as their background. Curaçao players serve as ambassadors of the island and help promote the name of the island.

The CTB has lend its support to the Elite Development Program in the past and it is the intention for this to be the case once again when the program restarts in the coming weeks. Madden thanked Minister Cijntje and Hugo Clarinda, Deputy Director of the CTB, for their support as it is important to have local partners for the program to succeed and grow. At the meeting was also present Kenneth Gijsbertha and Johnny Salazar, president, and secretary respectively of the board of Curaçao Baseball Development Foundation, which is the local partner of MLB and the Elite Development Program.

