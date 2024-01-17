SINT MAARTEN POLICE: NOTICE TO RECLAIM IMPOUNDED AND CONFISCATED SCOOTERS

From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

January 16th 2024

UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON CASE: J.D. T.

SINT MAARTEN – The Sint Maarten Police Force is providing an update on the missing person case involving J.D.T., who was reported missing on January 7th, 2024.

The police force has gathered sufficient information to indicate that foul play may be involved in the disappearance of J.D.T. As a result, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may assist in resolving this matter. Any details, no matter how insignificant they may seem, could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to pursuing all leads and ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding J.D.T.’s disappearance. We appreciate the cooperation of the community in providing information that can aid in bringing resolution to this case.

As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided to the public. We understand the concerns and interest surrounding this case, and we assure the community that every effort is being made to resolve it with the utmost diligence.

The detectives investigating this case are asking anyone with information, to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

The cooperation of the public is crucial in solving this case, and we thank everyone for their support.

NOTICE TO RECLAIM IMPOUNDED AND CONFISCATED SCOOTERS

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes to inform the public that, as part of our commitment to ensuring road safety and combating crime, several scooters have been impounded and confiscated in recent operations over the last’s months. The impoundments were a result of non-compliance with technical requirements for public road use or the absence of necessary documentation from riders or lacking the necessary documentation

Some of the scooters are currently held at the police station in Philipsburg, having been confiscations in connection with being reported stolen or involved in criminal activities.

KPSM is appealing to the rightful owners of these scooters to come forward and reclaim their vehicles. Owners are required to visit the police station in Philipsburg with the following documentation:

Proof of ownership (original purchase receipt, bill of sale,).

Valid insurance

Legal driver’s license.

Failure to reclaim confiscated scooters within a designated timeframe may result in further actions, including disposal of these vehicles. Therefore, it is crucial for owners to appear at the police station promptly.

Owners or individuals with information related to the rightful ownership of any impounded or confiscated scooter are encouraged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22

KPSM remains committed to fostering a safe and law-abiding community and appreciates the cooperation of the public in this matter.

