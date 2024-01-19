Passing the Torch

WILLEMSTAD, Korsou – 18 di yanüari a tuma lugá un asina yamá “Passing of the Torch” resèpsi na Landhuis Brakkeput Mei Mei pa e Prokurador General saliente di Kòrsou, Sint Maarten i islanan BES, Ton Maan, i pa e Prokurador General entrante, Guillano Schoop. Prokurador General Maan a asumí su kargo promé di aprel 2021 i lo ser susedé pa Prokurador General Schoop promé di febrüari 2024. Entre otro Gobernador di Kòrsou, su Ekselensia Lucille George-Wout, Minister di Hustisia di Kòrsou Shalton Hato, Minister di Hustisia di Sint Maarten Anna Richardson i otro partnernan den kadena hudisial den Reino a asisití na e resèpsi.

Passing the Torch

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – OM Carib held a “Passing the Torch” reception for outgoing Attorney-General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the BES islands Ton Maan and for the incoming PG Guillano Schoop on Thursday, January 18, at Landhuis Brakkeput Mei Mei. PG Maan took up the post as PG on April 1, 2021. Schoop will succeed him as of February 1, 2024. The reception was attended by Curaçao Governor Her Excellency Lucille George-Wout, Curaçao Minister of Justice Shalton Hato, Sint Maarten Minister of Justice Anna Richardson and other justice officials of the Kingdom

Passing the Torch

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – Op 18 januari heeft op Landhuis Brakkeput Mei Mei een “Passing the Torch” receptie voor vertrekkend Procureur-Generaal van Curaçao, Sint Maarten en de BES eilanden Ton Maan en voor inkomend PG Guillano Schoop plaatsgevonden. PG Maan trad op 1 april 2021 aan en zal per 1 februari 2024 opgevolgd worden door PG Schoop. De receptie is onder meer door de Gouverneur van Curaçao, Hare Excellentie Lucille George-Wout, de Minister van Justitie van Curaçao Shalton Hato, de Minister van Justitie van Sint Maarten Anna Richardson en andere justitie ketenpartners binnen het Koninkrijk bijgewoond.

