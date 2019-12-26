VIDEO: Police Infomercial: Calling 911 Dispatch Center / POLICE PRESS RELEASE 3rd  man arrested for robbery on Supermarket in Cole-Bay 

NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Philipsburg,   December 24th 2019

POLICE PRESS RELEASE

3rd  man arrested for robbery on Supermarket in Cole-Bay 

The Special Robbery Unit of KPSM arrested a 3rd suspect in the ongoing  investigation of a robbery that took place  on union road Cole-bay, on October 4th 2019.  The suspect with the initials M.A.A was arrested while walking in Philipsburg on Monday midday about 12.00 pm. 

This robbery took place around 8:10pm on October 4, when two young men dressed in black pants, shoes, and hoodies, entered the establishment brandishing a firearm, and proceeded to rob the cashier. 

The two other suspects who were involved in the robbery  were detained at their places of employment in late November 2019. M.A.A is being held in preventive custody pending further investigation.   

 

Police Infomercial: Calling 911 Dispatch Center

The Sint Maarten Police Force has put together this informative video to better know what to expect when you are calling the 911 dispatcher in any emergency situation.

Through this video we hope to create awareness of the importance of providing as much information as possible during or shortly after an incident. Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to be ‘Vigilant and committed to serve and protect all, in a decisive and professional manner’.

 

