Marechaussee verricht aanhouding op verdenking van vervalsen van COVID-testen

De Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar) op Bonaire heeft op woensdag 6 oktober 2021 een 42-jarig vrouw aangehouden, op verdenking van valsheid in geschrifte en/of oplichting. De vrouw wordt ervan verdacht verantwoordelijk te zijn voor het uitgeven van tientallen valse commerciële COVID-testen aan mensen die zich lieten testen voor hun vlucht naar de Verenigde Staten. Het betreft zowel antigeen- als PCR-testen.

Toen de betreffende reizigers op zaterdag 2 oktober de testuitslagen overhandigde om in te kunnen checken voor hun vlucht, ontstond twijfel over de authenticiteit van de documenten. Al snel bleek dat de instantie onder wiens naam de testresultaten zijn uitgegeven niet bekend was met de groep reizigers en hen nooit een testresultaat heeft verstrekt. Hierop is de Koninklijke Marechaussee ingeschakeld.

De KMar heeft onderzoek naar de zaak ingesteld en werkt hierbij nauw samen met het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) en de afdeling Publieke Gezondheid van het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). Hierin is één verdachte aangehouden die reeds in verzekering is gesteld.

De verdachte was uit hoofde van haar functie betrokken in het afnemen van commerciële PCR- en antigeen-testen, uit verder onderzoek moet blijken of zij haar positie heeft misbruikt om de testen te vervalsen. De KMar onderzoekt ook of er ook eerdere incidenten zijn geweest waarbij verdachte zich schuldig heeft gemaakt.

6 di òktober 2021

Marechaussee ta hasi detenshon riba sospecho di falsifikashon di tèst di Covid

Riba djárason, 6 di òktober 2021, Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar) na Boneiru a detené un dama di 42 aña di edat, riba sospecho di falsifikashon di dokumento i/òf estafa. Ta sospechá e dama di ta responsabel pa otorgá varios tèst komersial di Covid falsifiká na personanan ku a laga hasi e tèst promé ku nan buelo pa Estados Unidos (Merka). Ta trata aki di tantu tèst antígeno komo tèst di PCR.

Riba djasabra 2 di òktober na momentu ku e biaheronan a bai entregá nan resultado di tèst pa por chèk in pa nan buelo, a surgi duda tokante outentisidat di e dokumentonan. Mesora a sali na kla ku e instansia ku lo mester a otorgá e resultadonan di tèst – di kua su nòmber ta pará bou di e dokumentonan – no tabata konosé e grupo di biahero i ningun momentu no a otorgá un resultado di tèst. Riba esaki a hala atenshon di Marechaussee.

KMar a kuminsá un investigashon i ta traha den koperashon estrecho ku Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) i e departamentu di Salubridat Públiko di Entidat Públiko Boneiru (OLB). Den esaki a detené un sospechoso ku ya ta enkarselá.

E sospechoso a base di su funshon tabata enbolbí ku tèstnan komersial di PCR i esnan antígeno. For di investigashon mas aleu mester bin sali na kla si ela hasi mal uso di su posishon pa falsifiká e tèstnan. KMar ta investigá tambe si tin insidentenan anterior kaminda e sospechoso a hasi su mes kulpabel.

Marechaussee makes arrest on suspicion of falsifying COVID tests

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) on Bonaire arrested a 42-year-old woman on Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021, on suspicion of forgery and/or fraud. The woman is suspected of being responsible for issuing several tens of false commercial COVID tests to people who were tested before their flight to the United States. This concerns both antigen and PCR tests.

When the travelers concerned handed over the test results on Saturday the 2nd of October in order to check in for their flight, doubts arose about the authenticity of the documents. It soon became apparent that the agency under whose name the test results were issued was not aware of the group of travelers and never issued them a test result. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee was called in for this.

The KMar has launched an investigation into the case and is working closely with the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and the Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB). One suspect was arrested in this case, who has also already been detained.

By virtue of her position, the suspect was involved in conducting commercial PCR and antigen tests, further investigation should determine whether she abused her position to falsify the tests. The KMar is also investigating whether there have been previous incidents in which the suspect was guilty.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...