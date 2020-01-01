SINT MAARTEN Car caught on fire after accident on the L.B.Scott road. 

KPSM

Philipsburg, December 31th, 2019

From: Department of communication Inspector E.S. Josepha

Car caught on fire after accident on the L.B.Scott road.

The Police Patrol and Fire department was alerted to a serious traffic accident that took place on L.B. Scott Road December 31st 2019 around 11.30 pm.

According to the information gathered , both the Mitsubishi Lancer and the Hyundai I-10 were travelling in the same direction, on L.B Scott road heading in the direction of the Emilio Wilson Park, when the driver of the Lancer made a left turn to go onto the Flamboyant road.

The driver of the Hyundai I-10 was overtaking at the same time, and collided with the back part of the Lancer who was making the turn

. The impact caused the Lancer to burst into flames. The driver of the Mitsubishi lance suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the paramedics.

After causing the accident , the drive of the Hyundai I-10 fled the scene. The police traffic department is investigating this road accident .

Update: drowning victim succumbed to her injuries

On Monday December 30th 2019, around 6:00pm, the Police received the unfortunate news that the lady V.C. who drowned in Philipsburg earlier that day, had succumbed to her injuries at the Sint Maarten medical Center.

The victim who was a national of Antigua & Barbuda was on a cruise visiting Sint Maarten when this tragedy occurred. Condoles goes out to the family and friend of the victim.