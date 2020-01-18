Sint Maarten Police Altercation over rental deposit leads to arrest   

Philipsburg,17th januari 2020

Altercation over rental deposit leads to arrest

The police patrol arrested the man with a initials B.B on the afternoon of Thursday January 16th 2020, for his involvement in altercation over the return of a rental fee deposit.

The altercation took place at the end of 2019 after the B.B returned the rented vehicle to the owner with initials R.A.B.

After inspecting the vehicle R.A.B determined that B.B was not entitled to the return of his deposit which lead to an argument which became heated and quickly escalated into a fist fight between the two. During the altercation damaged the vehicle belongings to R.A.B.

R.A.B came to the police station in Philipsburg following the altercation and filed an official complaint. The personnel of detective department later investigated the matter and requested, a warrant by the prosecutor for B.B’s arrest.

The suspect who was at home was at the time, was explained the reason for his arrest and brought to the police station in Philipsburg. He has been incarcerated pending further investigation.

Scooter rider loses control and collides with vehicle.

The traffic department of Sint Maarten is presently investigating a traffic accident involving vehicle and scooter. The incident took place on Thursday midday January 16th about 12.00 pm on the Coralita road.

According to the report, the male victim was riding on a Yamaha X-max black scooter with number plate MF-13 on the Coralita road direction Betty’s Estate.

While overtaking a few cars on the Coralita road, the driver of the scooter rider lost control and collided with a vehicle with license-plate P-8431 who was indicating turning.

As a result of the collision the rider of the scooter suffered head injuries and contusions to his body. He was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance and transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The rider at the time of the accident was not wearing a helmet.

The wearing of a helmet is to minimize the severity of head injuries in the event an accident occurs while operating these vehicles. The Sint Maarten Police Department is again urging all scooter or motorcycle rider and passenger to wear a helmet when operating these vehicles as required by law and for your own wellbeing.