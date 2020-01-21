Sint Maarten police: Immigration personnel met their French side counterparts  

Philipsburg,20th January 2020

Immigration personnel met their French side counterparts

In the context of maintaining good working relationship between the Dutch and French side immigration departments, a working visit was arranged on Friday January 17th 2020 with their counterparts on the French Side.

The visiting group from Dutch Sint Maarten consisted of personnel from the Immigration and Border control and KMar.

The immigration personnel visited different departments on the French side, under the guidance of the colleagues of the French Side Immigration (SPAF). During the tour, the group from the Dutch Side was able visit the following centers:

-Detention Center in Concordia

-Anguilla- St. Barths seaport in Marigot

-Sea port in Galisbay

– Le Esperance airport at Sandy Ground.

The colleagues from the Dutch side officers were later introduced to their French counterparts. During this meet and greet the French legislation, work processes and work systems were explain.

Man arrested with false documents at the airport.

On Saturday afternoon January 18th around 05.30 P.M the personnel of immigration at the airport noticed that the man with the initials P.A tried to enter Sint Maarten on an falsified French Document (Cart-de Sejour).

The man who is a Haitian national arrived on Sint Maarten with one of the local carriers out of Haiti.

After closer inspecting of the document by the personnel of the immigration it was concluded that the document was most likely falsified.

The suspect was handed over to the personnel of Alpha team, who verified that the document that the suspect had in his possession was falsified.

The was Suspect was arrested shortly after by the personnel of the Alpha team. The falsified document was also confiscated for further investigation.

P.A was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning. This investigation is ongoing.

Special Unit robberies investigating spat of robberies over the weekend

The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating(3) three armed robberies which took place on different supermarkets on the A.Th. Illidge on Saturday afternoon January 17th around 1.30 pm.

According to the information received from the detectives who were dispatched to the scenes, two (2) male suspects both about 5’6 tall, and thin appeared on a black scooter by all the 3 supermarkets and robbed each one in a very short time span.

The driver of scooter stayed outside on the bike, while the second suspect robbed the establishments.

The suspect who went into the supermarkets, was brandishing a fire arm. He threatened the cahiers and forced them to hand over the day’s earnings.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from all the supermarkets, the robbers fled the scene on the scooter in the direction of Dutch Quarter.

Police are asking the community for any information that possibly would lead to the arrest of these culprits.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint

Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.

Notorious burglar from Cole-Bay arrested again

On Saturday evening January 18th 2020 about 8.00 pm , the police patrol arrested the notorious burglar A.R. in Cole-bay for breaking and entering into a supermarket.

The suspect was seen earlier in the evening by witnesses breaking into a the establishment on the welfare road.

They decided to call the police dispatch center and informed them about the burglary. The police patrol was dispatched to the to the area of Cole-bay in an attempt to arrest A.R.

The patrol was later able to apprehend suspect after information surfaced about his where about. When the suspect encountered by the police patrol, he was still in possession of some the stolen goods. He brought to the police station and held for further questioning.