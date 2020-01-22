Kurso pa duna masashi na turista a start / Tourist Massage Course Started

Kurso pa duna masashi na turista a start

WILLEMSTAD – 21 di yanüari 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den estrecho koperashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW), Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) i Curaçao Tropical Spa a inisiá un kurso pa duna masashi na turista pa un grupo di 20 kliente di SOAW. E kurso ta konsistí di un parti teorétiko i práktiko i tin un durashon di tres luna. Resientemente, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko sra. Giselle Mc William i Minister di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar, sr. Hensley Koeiman a bishitá un di e dianan di lès pa asina motivá, inspirá i enkurashá e partisipantenan.

E kursistanan lo siña téknikanan di masashi ku produktonan natural manera entre otro kalbas i koko ku lo krea un eksperensia úniko serka e turistanan. E programa ta inkluí tambe e modulo di: servisio na kliente, maneho di finansa i idioma ingles. Tur ku finalisá e kurso ku éksito despues lo por brinda e eksperensia aki na turistanan den airu liber riba playanan públiko aki na Kòrsou, na un hotèl òf SPA. CTB, SOAW i MEO ta deseá e kursistanan tur klase di éksito.

Tourist Massage Course Started

WILLEMSTAD – January 21, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Welfare (SOAW), the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) and Curaçao Tropical Spa have set up a tourist massage course for 20 SOAW clients. The course includes theoretical and practical modules and has a three-month duration. Recently, the Minister of Economic Development Ms. Giselle Mc William and the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare Mr. Hensley Koeiman attended one of the training sessions to motivate, inspire and encourage the participants.

The participants will learn massage techniques using natural products such as calabash and coconut, thus offering tourists a unique experience. Also included are the modules: customer service, financial management and English. All who successfully complete the course will be able to offer this experience to tourists in an open-air environment at Curaçao’s public beaches, as well as at hotels and spas. The Curaçao Tourist Board, the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Welfare and the Ministry of Economic Development best wishes go to all participants in this course.

