Niet registreren bij de FIU strafbaar / No registrá na FIU ta kastigabel / Failure to register with the FIU is punishable
VIJF ONDERNEMINGEN VEROORDEELD
Niet registreren bij de FIU strafbaar
De rechtbank heeft vijf ondernemingen veroordeeld voor het niet geregistreerd staan bij de FIU en
legt in de meeste gevallen een boete op van Nafl. 2.500. De veroordeelden betreffen 2 autohandelaren
en 3 makelaars. Deze strafzaken zijn gestart naar aanleiding van een aangifte van de FIU (Financial
Intelligence Unit Curaçao, voorheen het MOT) in april 2019. Naar aanleiding hiervan heeft het
Openbaar Ministerie 44 transactievoorstellen gedaan aan makelaars en voertuighandelaren. De
aangifte werd gedaan door FIU naar aanleiding van een pilot, waarbij onderzoek is gedaan naar
makelaars en autohandelaren die niet geregistreerd stonden bij de FIU. Deze registratie is verplicht voor
personen en instanties die onder de anti-witwaswetgeving vallen. Niet geregistreerd staan bij de FIU
levert een strafbaar feit op.
Na het uitsturen van de transactievoorstellen eind april 2019, waarbij het ging om geldboetes tot 1500
gulden, hebben veel betrokkenen zich alsnog geregistreerd bij de FIU. Het OM is tevreden met dit
resultaat. Er zijn echter nog enkelen die zich nog steeds niet hebben geregistreerd en ook de transactie
niet hebben betaald. Deze ondernemers hebben een aanmaning van het OM ontvangen om de transactie
alsnog te betalen. Uiteindelijk hebben vijf ondernemingen de transactie niet betaald en zich ook niet
geregistreerd bij de FIU, dan wel niet alle verplichte registraties bij de FIU uitgevoerd. Deze vijf
ondernemingen zijn gedagvaard door het OM. Dit betreft twee autohandelaren en drie makelaars.
De vijf zittingen hebben plaats gevonden op 13 januari 2020. Ter terechtzitting is mondeling uitspraak
gedaan door de rechter in 3 zaken. In de overige twee zaken is vandaag, 27 januari 2020, uitspraak
gedaan. Alle ondernemingen zijn veroordeeld conform de eis van de officier van justitie. In de meeste
gevallen is een boete opgelegd van Nafl. 2.500,-. De vonnissen van vandaag zijn uitgeschreven en zullen
worden gepubliceerd.
Het OM vindt de registratie van meldingsplichtigen, zoals makelaars en voertuighandelaren, van groot
belang. De registratie is het beginpunt van de verantwoordelijkheid van deze ondernemers om
ongebruikelijke transacties te melden bij de FIU. Het doen van cliëntenonderzoek en het melden van
ongebruikelijke transacties zijn belangrijke pijlers in het bestrijden van witwassen en terrorisme
financiering. De meldingen van ongebruikelijke transacties zijn essentieel om het criminelen zo moeilijk
mogelijk te maken om geld van de onder- naar de bovenwereld te brengen.
Een positief resultaat van dit project is een stijging van registraties van meldingsplichtige ondernemingen
bij de FIU, dat betreft ook ondernemingen uit andere sectoren buiten dit project, zoals advocaten,
juridische en fiscale dienstverleners en trustdiensten. De FIU zal, in samenwerking met het OM, aandacht
blijven vragen voor de registratie bij de FIU en het melden van ongebruikelijke transacties bij de FIU.
Meer informatie over registratie en het melden bij de FIU kunt u vinden op http://www.fiucuracao.cw.
January 27th 2020
FIVE COMPANIES CONVICTED
Failure to register with the FIU is punishable
The Court of First Instance convicted five companies for failure to register with the FIU and issued a fine
of NAf. 2,500.00. The convicted companies were 2 car dealers and 3 real estate agents. The criminal
investigation started after an official complaint was filed by the FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao,
formerly the MOT) in April 2019. Subsequently, the Public Prosecutor’s Office issued 44 fines to real
estate agents and car dealers. The complaint was filed by the FIU as part of a pilot, where an
investigation was carried out on brokers and automobile dealerships that had not registered at the FIU.
This registration is mandatory for persons and bodies that are subject to anti-money laundering
legislation. Not being registered with the FIU is an offence.
As a result of issuing fines up to Naf. 1.500,-, at the end of April 2019, many companies have now
registered with the FIU. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is content with this outcome. However there are
still some companies that have not registered and have not paid the fine. These companies had been
warned by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to pay the fine. In the end, five companies did not pay their fine
and did not register with the FIU, or did not carry out all mandatory registrations with the FIU. These five
companies were summoned by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. This concerns two car dealers and three
real estate agents.
The five cases were trialed in court on January 13th, 2020. During the hearing, the judge issued a verbal
verdict in all 3 cases. The verdict in the other two cases were issued today, January 27th, 2020. All
companies have been convicted in line with the Prosecutor’s request. Most of the companies were issued
a fine of NAf. 2.500,- . Today’s verdicts have been documented and will be made public.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office says it is very important that persons and bodies that are subject to antimoney laundering legislation, such as real estate agents and car dealers, complete registration at the FIU.
Registration is the starting point of the responsibility of these entrepreneurs to report unusual
transactions to the FIU. Conducting customer due diligence and reporting unusual transactions are
important pillars in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. Reports of unusual
transactions are essential to make it as difficult as possible for criminals to transfer money from the
underground world.
A positive result of this project is the increase in registrations with the FIU by the companies obligated to
do so. This includes companies outside of this sector, such as lawyers, judicial and tax consultants and
trust services. The FIU in collaboration with the OM will continue to monitor registrations and the
reporting of unusual transactions.
More information about registration and reporting unusual transactions with the FIU can be found on
their website: http://www.fiucuracao.cw
27 di yanüari 2020
SINKU NEGOSHI KONDENÁ:
No registrá na FIU ta kastigabel
Korte den promé instansia a kondená sinku empresa pa e echo ku nan no ta registrá na FIU i den mayoría
kaso a imponé un but di Nafl. 2500,-. Esnan ku a keda kondená ta dos negoshante di auto i tres makelar.
A kuminsá e kasonan penal debí na un denunsia di FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao, ántes MOT)
na aprel 2019. Pa motibu di esaki, Ministerio Públiko a hasi 44 proposishon di transakshon na makelar
i negoshantenan di auto. A hasi e denunsiá despe ku tabatin un ‘pilot’ kaminda a investigá makelarnan
i negoshantenan di auto ku no ta registrá na FIU. E registrashon aki ta obligatorio pa personanan i
instansianan ku ta kai bou di e lei kontra labamentu di plaka. Ta un echo kastigabel pa no ta registrá na
FIU.
Despues di a manda e proposishon di transakshonnan na fin di aprel 2019, ku tabata trata di butnan te ku
1500 florin, hopi di esnan envolví a registrá na FIU. Ministerio Públiko ta satisfecho ku e resultado aki.
Sinembargo, tin ainda algun ku no a registrá i ku no a paga e transakshon. E empresarionan aki a risibí un
‘aanmaning’ di Ministerio Públiko pa paga e transakshon ainda. Finalmente, sinku empresa no a paga e
transakshon i no a registrá na FIU, òf no a hasi tur e registrashonnan obligatorio na FIU. Ministerio Públiko
a dagfar e sinku empresanan aki. Ta trata aki di dos negoshante di outo i tres makelar.
E sinku kasonan den Kòrte a tuma lugá 13 di yanüari 2020. Hues a duna sentensia di forma verbal den tres
di e kasonan. Den e otro dos kasonan, a duna sentensia awe 27 di yanüari 2020. Tur e empresanan a haña
kondena konforme e eksihensia di e fiskal di Ministerio Públiko. Den mayoria kaso a imponé un but di
Nafl. 2500,-. A dokumentá i lo publiká e sentensianan di awe.
Ministerio di Públiko ta konsiderá e registrashon di esnan ku tin un obligashon di mèldu, manera
makelarnan i negoshantenan di outo, di gran importansia. E registrashon ta e komienso di e
responsabilidat di e empresarionan pa mèldu transakshonnan inusual. Investigashon di kliente i
mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual ta pilarnan importante den kombatimentu di labamentu di plaka
i finansiamentu di terorismo. E mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual ta esensial pa hasi mas difísil
posibel pa kriminalnan pasa sèn for di baho mundu pa sirkulashon di plaka legal.
Un resultado positivo di e proyekto aki ta un subida di registrashonnan di e empresanan ku tin obligashon
di mèldu na FIU. Ta trata aki tambe di empresanan di otro sektornan lòs di e proyekto manera
abogadonan, dunadónan di servisio hurídiko i fiskal i servisionan di ‘trust’. Den estrecho koperashon ku
Ministerio Públiko, FIU lo sigui pidi atenshon pa e registrashon na FIU i mèldumentu di transakshonnan
inusual na FIU.
Pa mas informashon tokante registrashon i mèldumentu na FIU por subi riba http://www.fiucuracao.cw.
