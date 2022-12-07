KPSM Department of Communication

Press Release by acting head: Inspector F.N. Richards

Police Press release: Accident on the Bishop road

On Tuesday December 06th , around 04:30 pm a driver a of Suzuki Vitara while driving on the Bishop hill road lost control and landed into a ditch near a supermarket on the same road. The driver sustained injuries to their left knee. This driver was received first aid at the scene and was later transported to the SMMC for further treatment.

The KPSM is urging drivers especially during this busy season to practice caution when driving.