TEATT SET TO LAUNCH ONLINE BUSINESS LICENSE APPLICATION

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), will be introducing its online business license application services on January 1st, 2023.

The Honorable Minister Omar Ottley and the Ministry of TEATT introduced the online system that will revolutionize the way we request a business license on St. Maarten. The system has been introduced to the various notaries and the administration offices that help the population with various requests.

Members of the business community is scheduled to meet with the department of TEATT later this week to provide feedback. In the next few weeks, the public will be informed on how the online application system works via the Government’s website, the local media, and the Government’s Facebook page.

Although the system had been near completion for some time, the Department of Economic Licenses’ (DEL) focus has primarily been on eliminating the backlog. The department has been working diligently to clear and organize itself in a way that they could be ready to handle more requests in a shorter time.

The goal is 2-4 weeks with exceptions on certain types of licenses that require some extra due diligence. For example, operating licenses requests for restaurants, bars, etc; because these requests have a different handling process.

Minister Ottley has made it priority that all staff will be trained and verse in the online process and system in the coming weeks. “St. Maarten is open and ready to take on your business,” said Minister Ottley.