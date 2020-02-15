Sint Maarten Police: Large amount of marijuana intercepted at the harbor (video)

Philipsburg, Februari 14th 2020

Large amount of marijuana intercepted at the harbor

Customs Officers at Harbor confiscated large amount of marihuana hidden in over 200 boxes that arrived on Sint Maarten in a container on February 14th 2020.

A general control was done by the customs on several containers that arrived this morning on the ship name JAMILA which was anchored in the harbor. When opening the one of the container, which originated from Jamaica, the officers found large amount of packages containing compressed marijuana.

The detectives of police Department and the public prosecutor were directed to the harbor to further oversee the matter.

After an investigation was done at the location, the Marijuana was removed from the container place on several trucks and transported to the police station.

At the police station in Philipsburg, the drugs were weighted and photographed by the personnel of the forensic department. After being processed the confiscated narcotics the were taken to the dump where it was immediately destroyed under supervision of the public prosecutor’s office.

The Justice Department’s K-9 units were called in to confirm that there were no more drugs hidden in other areas of the container. The amount of marijuana that was confiscated could not be verified.

The Head of custom’s Mr. Anthony Doran announced that controls at harbor facilities will intensify with the assistance of the police and other law enforcement personnel. No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing