From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Sept 12th 2023

Bike Patrol’s Vigilance in Philipsburg Area Yields Results

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to inform the public about the recent operations conducted by the personnel of the Bike Patrol in the Philipsburg area. Over the past week, officers were visible along Front Street, Boardwalk and Back Street, taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and compliance.

The primary focus of these operations was to address the issue of illegally parked vehicles and scooter riders, which have been causing concerns in the area. During the course of the week, officers conducted controls on a total of 80 vehicles. As a result of these efforts, 37 fines were issued to individuals found in violation of parking regulations.

In addition to addressing parking violations, our officers engaged with 15 drivers regarding tinted windows on their vehicles. The discussion aimed to educate these individuals about the relevant regulations surrounding vehicle windows.

We would like to take this opportunity to kindly request the cooperation of the public in avoiding parking or leaving their vehicles in the Kanaal-Steeg, located in close proximity to the Prosecutors’ Office, and along the Boardwalk. It has come to our attention that this practice has been causing congestion and inconvenience in the area.

Please be advised that our Bike Patrol personnel will continue to take action against this unlawful practice in the coming days. KPSM is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all who reside in or visit Sint Maarten. Your cooperation is invaluable in helping us maintain order on our streets.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in our community. We encourage all residents and visitors to stay informed about local traffic regulations and to follow them diligently.

Police Force of Sint Maarten Seeks Public Assistance in Connection with Recovered Goods in Saunders Area

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is requesting the assistance of the public in connection with a recent discovery in the Saunders area. Unknown individuals were found to have deposited/hidden an estimated 100 or more mops at location in Saunders, raising suspicions that these items may have been stolen.

On receiving this information, police personnel from the Police Force of Sint Maarten arrived at the location to investigate the matter further. Upon further examination, it was determined that the mops in question are likely to have been unlawfully obtained.

If you have any information related to the ownership of these mops or have witnessed any suspicious activities in the Saunders area, please contact Detective J. Reina at 1721-542222 extension 114. Alternatively, you can visit the Police Station in Philipsburg and ask for Detective J.Reina at the Forensics Department. Your cooperation is essential in our efforts to restore trust and safety in our community.

Sint Maarten Police Force Announces Disinfection Operation at Philipsburg Police Station

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being police officers and community in general. In our ongoing efforts to provide a safe environment for our officers and the public, KPSM would like to announce that a comprehensive disinfection operation will take place at the Philipsburg Police Station.

The disinfection operation is scheduled to take place from 08:00 PM on September 12th, 2023, to 06:00 AM on September 13th, 2023. During this time, the Philipsburg Police Station will be temporarily closed to the public. Operation will be relocated to the Simpson Bay Police Station, ensuring that our essential services continue uninterrupted.

Following the completion of the disinfection operation, the Philipsburg Police Station will reopen promptly at 07:00 AM on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.

We would like to express our gratitude to the community of Sint Maarten for their understanding and cooperation during this important operation.

