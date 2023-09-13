Ougùstùs e di dos luna den 2023 ku mihó prestashon

manteniendo e ‘trend’ di zomer…

WILLEMSTAD- 12 di sèptèmber 2023 – Kòrsou a eksperensiá un kresementu impreshonante na luna di ougùstùs 2023, registrando un oumento di 16% kompará ku e mesun periodo na aña pasá. Ku un total di 49.258 turista di estadia luna di ougùstùs a bira e di dos luna ku mihó prestashon den e aña aki, siguiendo serka tras di luna di yüli na momentu ku 50.937 turista a bishitá nos pais.

E estadístikanan te na e momentunan aki ta ilustrá un prestashon impreshonante pa industria di turismo di Kòrsou, ku un total akumulativo di 373.068 turista di estadia na 2023. E kantidat aki ta representá un kresementu supstansial di 17% kompará ku 318.432 turista ku a bishitá Kòrsou durante e mesun periodo na 2022. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon mensual di 2023 kompará ku e meta mensual i e kantidat di turista risibí na aña pasá.

Kantidat di turista di estadia na ougùstùs 2023

Loke berdaderamente ta distinguí e luna aki ta e éksito eksepshonal di dos merkado for di kua nos ta risibí nos turistanan kual ta Estádos Unídos i Brazil, ámbos a registrá rèkòrtnan históriko. E paisnan aki ya a superá e kantidat di turista di estadia registrá den 8 luna, un éksito ku anteriormente a ser lográ den henter un aña.

For di Estádos Unídos, Kòrsou a risibí un total remarkabel di 94.275 turista di estadia den e promé 8 lunanan di 2023. E logro aki ta surpasá e aña di mihó prestashon den kantidat di turista di estadia for di Estádos Unídos kaminda a registrá 93.428 bishitante durante henter 2022. E otro prestashon eksepshonal ta di e merkado di Brazil. Den e promé 8 lunanan di 2023, Kòrsou a registrá un total di 14.398 turista brasilero surpasando e rèkòrt anterior di 13.446 bishitante for di Brazil na aña 2019. Faltando 4 luna mas di e aña aki, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta antisipá ku ámbos merkado lo sigui mustra kantidatnan espektakular di turista di estadia te ku fin di aña. E prestashon remarkabel aki ta resultado di konsistensia den e strategia di merkadeo i e bon kolaborashon ku partnernan den industria. Adishonalmente, Kòrsou awor ta ofresé un variedat amplio di resort loke ta generá un gran demanda pa bishitá Kòrsou. Nos partnernan aéreo a respondé na e gran demanda aki, ku a resultá den kresementu den kapasidat di asiento òf introdukshon di servisio nobo pa nos destinashon. Hulanda a eksperensiá un leve bahada, registrando 9% ménos turista di estadia, ku un total di 17,146 turista hulandes na ougùstùs 2023. E prestashon di region di Europa a baha ku 12%. Sinembargo, e kantidat di turista di estadia for di region di Nort Amérika a krese ku 44%. Total un kantidat di 13.524 turista a keda registrá prosedente di Nort Amérika, di kua 11.834 ta residente di Estádos Unídos. Tambe tin un kresementu supstansial den kantidat di turista for di Sur Amérika, CTB ta raportá un kresementu di 60% den kantidat di turista di estadia. Den sifranan apsoluto, nos a yama bon biní na 10.477 turista for di Sur Amérika na luna di ougùstùs. Region di Karibe tambe ta mustra kresementu, registrando 44% mas turista kompará ku aña pasá, un total di 3.830 turista for di paisnan bisiña. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon di kada region kompará ku aña pasá, inkluyendo e kantidat ku kada region ta representá den e total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais.

E paisnan den tòp

Huntu e paisnan den tòp 5 na luna di ougùstùs 2023 a representá un total di 73% den kantidat di turista di estadia. Aunke a registrá ménos turista hulandes, Hulanda ta keda e merkado ku a registrá mas tantu turista ku un total 17.146 turista na luna di ougùstùs. Apesar di registrá ménos turista hulandes kompará ku ougùstùs 2022, CTB ta raportá ku e kantidat di bishitante for di Hulanda ta mas haltu kompará ku ougùstùs 2019 na momentu ku 15.860 turista hulandes a keda registrá. Estádos Unídos, Canada, Brazil i Colombia a registrá kresementu fuerte na ougùstùs. E imágen abou ta ilustrá e prestashon di e 5 merkadonan tòp inkluyendo e tòp 3 estadonan for di kua nos turistanan ta prosedente.

Tipo di akomodashon, promedio di anochi i demografia

Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku total turistanan a pasa un promedio di 8.2 anochi na Kòrsou durante luna di ougùstùs. Turistanan hulandes a pasa un promedio di 11.1 anochi na luna di ougùstùs. E bishitantenan for di Estádos Unídos i Brazil a pasa un promedio di 6 i 7.1 anochi respektivamente na ougùstùs. Di tur e turistanan, 62% a keda den un resort hotel. Hopi di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na ougùstùs ta entre 25 – 44 aña (38%) miéntras 30% ta entre 45 – 64 aña. E imágennan abou ta ilustrá e akomodashon i demografia di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na ougùstùs 2023.

E diversifikashon den e diferente merkadonan for di kua Kòrsou ta risibí su turistanan ta konforme CTB su strategia di merkadeo. Konsekuentemente esaki ta trese oportunidatnan di negoshi pa sektor privá riba nos pais. E turista for di Estádos Unídos i Brazil ta keda ménos dia, sinembargo nan ta e grupo di bishitante ku ta gasta mas riba nos pais kompará ku e otro turistanan. E bishitantenan di Estádos Unídos i Brazil ta gasta respektivamente $270 i $351 pa persona pa dia. Esaki ta brinda oportunidat ideal pa sektor privá lokal. Kòrsou ta risibiendo mas turista kompará ku añanan anterior. E diferensia ta ku nos ta risibiendo ménos turista hulandes, sinembargo esaki no ta nifiká ku nos mester usa solamente e faktor aki pa midi progreso di industria di turismo i saka konklushonnan desfaborabel. Kòrsou ta ofresé awendia un produkto mas amplio ku ta varia for di lugá pa keda, gastronomia i atrakshonnan. Esaki ta duna nos bishitantenan mas opshon pa skohe for di dje, kual na final ta mihó pa e eksperensia total durante nan estadia na Kòrsou.

August tourism arrivals holds summer trend, achieves second best month of the year.

August tourism arrivals holds summer trend, achieves second best month of the year

WILLEMSTAD – September 12, 2023 – Curaçao has seen a surge in stayover arrivals for the month of August 2023, recording a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. With a total of 49,258 stayover arrivals, August has firmly secured its place as the second-best month of the year, following closely behind July, which welcomed 50,937 visitors.

Year-to-date statistics reveal an impressive performance for Curaçao’s tourism industry, with a cumulative total of 373,068 stayover arrivals in 2023. This figure represents a substantial 17% growth when compared to the 318,432 stayover arrivals during the same period in 2022.

The image below shows the monthly performance of 2023 compared to the monthly target and last year’s arrivals.

Stayover arrivals August 2023:

What truly sets this month apart is the exceptional success of two source markets, the United States of America and Brazil, both of which have shattered historical records. These countries have already surpassed the number of arrivals recorded in eight months; a feat previously achieved in an entire calendar year.

From the United States of America, Curaçao has welcomed a remarkable total of 94,275 arrivals in the first eight months of 2023. This achievement surpasses the previous best-performing year for US visitors, which saw 93,428 arrivals throughout all of 2022.

Brazil has also achieved record-breaking results. In the first eight months of 2023, Curaçao registered a total of 14,398 Brazilian visitors, surpassing the previous record of 13,446 Brazilian arrivals in 2019. With four months remaining in the year, the Curaçao Tourist Board anticipates that both source markets will continue to demonstrate spectacular arrival numbers by year-end. This remarkable performance is outcome to the consistency of our marketing strategies and the collaborative efforts with our partners in the industry.

Additionally, Curaçao now offers a wider variety of resorts on the island and brings out great demand for travel to Curaçao. Our airline partners responded to this great demand, which led to increased seat capacity, or new service to our destination.

The Netherlands, experienced a slight downturn, recording 9% fewer stayover arrivals, with a total of 17,146 Dutch arrivals in August 2023. The performance of the European region fell by 12%. Nevertheless, the tourist arrivals from the North American region increased by 44%. In total 13,524 North American visitors were recorded, of which 11,834 are residents from the United States of America.

There is also a substantial rise in visitor arrivals out of South America, as the CTB reports a 60% growth in arrivals. In absolute numbers we welcomed 10,477 South American visitors in August. The Caribbean region also shows growth, recording 44% more visitors than last year; 3,830 visitors from the neighboring islands.

The image below shows the performance of each region compared to last year, including the share of the total arrivals.

Top 5 countries:

Altogether the top 5 countries’ market share in arrivals for August 2023 was 73%. Despite the decline from the Netherlands, the country remains the main source market in tourist arrivals. 17,146 Dutch visitors are registered in August. Regardless of recording less Dutch visitors compared to August 2022, CTB reports that arrivals from Holland are higher compared to August 2019, when we recorded 15,860 Dutch visitors. The United States of America, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia recorded strong growth in August.

The image below shows the performance of the top 5 countries, including their top 3 states of residence of our visitors.

Accommodation type, average nights, and demographics:

Information gathered from the Immigration card shows that altogether visitors spent 8.2 nights on average in August. The Dutch visitor average night spent in August was 11.1 nights. The US and Brazilian average nights in August were 6 and 7.1 nights, respectively. Sixty-two percent of all the visitors stayed in resort hotels. Many of the visitors who travelled in August are between 25 and 44 years old (38%) and 45 and 64 years old (30%). The images below illustrate the accommodation and demographics of the tourists who travelled to Curaçao in August 2023.

The diversification of different source markets to Curaçao is in line with CTB’s marketing strategy, as it brings great business opportunities for the private sector to the island. The US and Brazilian visitors have a shorter length of stay however, they are the group of visitors who spent on average more on island compared to the other visitors. The US and Brazilian visitors spent respectively $270 and $351 per person per day. It is the right set of circumstances for the local private sector, we are welcoming more visitors compared to previous years. The distinction is, we are welcoming less Dutch visitors compared to last year, however this does not mean we need to use this only metric to draw adverse conclusions for the tourism industry. Curaçao offers a wider product nowadays which varies from place of stay, gastronomy, and attractions. This gives our guests more options to choose from, which in the end is also better for the overall island experience.

