Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense tin 24 aspirante nobo

Riba djaluna 11 di sèptèmber 2023, tabatin e apertura ofisial di e estudio di dos aña pa bira polis na Hulanda Karibense. Durante e apertura, hefe di KPCN, sr. Alwyn Braaf a yama bonbiní na e 24 agentenan aspirante. Despues e studiantenan a haña un introdukshon di loke por spera e dos añanan benidero. Esaki den presensia di e tim di maneho di kuerpo polisial (Korps Management Team (KMT), hefe di tim pa e área di Karibe di e akademia di polis, Sr. Rob Appelhof, kordinadó di estudio pa KPCN, sr. Lionel Vrutaal i e guiadónan di práktika ku lo guia i sostené e studiantenan durante e estudio.

Pa klousurá e parti ofisial, e studiantenan a huramentá i e preparashon pa komienso di e estudio a kuminsá na mes momentu.

Bou di responsablidat di akademia di Polis di Hulanda, e studiantenan ta haña diferente konosementu di modulonan tokante supervishon, investigashon di delitonan/krímen i kon pa brinda yudansa den kaso di emergensia. E 24 agentenan aspirante lo sigui e estudio kompletu na Boneiru. Despues di dos aña, tur aspirante lo tin un diploma di polis riba nivel MBO-4, durante kua nan ta disponibel riba Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba.

Het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland heeft 24 nieuwe aspirant-agenten

Op maandag 11 september 2023 was de officiële start van de twee jarige politieopleiding voor Caribisch Nederland. Tijdens de openingsceremonie zijn de 24 nieuwe aspirant-agenten door de Korpschef van het KPCN, de heer Alwyn Braaf, verwelkomd. Hierna hebben de studenten een inleiding gekregen van wat ze te wachten staat voor de komende twee jaar in het bijzijn van het Korps Management Team (KMT), de team chef Cariben van de Politieacademie, dhr. Rob Appelhof, de opleidingscoördinator van het KPCN, dhr. Lionel Vrutaal en de praktijkbegeleiders die de studenten tijdens de opleiding zullen begeleiden en ondersteunen.

Om de officiële gedeelte af te sluiten zijn de studenten beëdigd en de voorbereidingen voor de ontgroening zijn per direct van start gegaan.

Onder verantwoording van de Politieacademie, krijgen de studenten in verschillende modules kennis over het houden van toezicht, het opsporen van misdrijven en het verlenen van noodhulp. De 24 nieuwe aspirant-agenten zullen deze opleiding volledig op Bonaire volgen. Na twee jaar zijn alle aspiranten in het bezit van een politiediploma op MBO-4 niveau, waarbij ze volledig inzetbaar zijn op Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force has 24 new aspiring officers

Monday, the 11th of September 2023 marked the official kick-off of the two-year police training program for the Dutch Caribbean. During the opening ceremony, the 24 new aspiring officers were welcomed by the Chief of Police, Mr. Alwyn Braaf. Afterwards, the students received an introduction of what awaits them for the next two years in the presence of the Force Management Team (KMT), the team chief Caribbean of the Police Academy, Mr. Rob Appelhof, the education coordinator of the KPCN, Mr. Lionel Vrutaal and the practice mentors who will guide and support the students for the police training.

To conclude the official part, the students were sworn in and preparations for their hazing began immediately.

Under the responsibility of the Police Academy, the students will gain knowledge in various modules on conducting surveillance, investigating crimes and providing emergency assistance. The 24 new aspiring officers will follow this training entirely on Bonaire. After two years, all aspiring officers will be in possession of a police diploma at MBO-4 level, whereby they will be fully deployable on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

