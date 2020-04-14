Segundo siman di CHATA Stay Home Academy Registrá awor. / Week 2 of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy Register now

Segundo siman di CHATA Stay Home Academy

Registrá awor.

Willemstad, 14 di aprel, 2020 – Despues di e promé siman eksitoso di CHATA Stay Home Academy, CHATA ta agregá mas workshop virtual, ambos praktiko i teorétiko, pa tenebo okupá, mehorá bo abilidatnan i siña abilidatnan nobo. E workshopnan ta keda duná pa varios miembro i partner di CHATA ku ta kla pa demonstrá nan abilidatnan.

Siman pasá, tabatin e oportunidat pa partisipá den workshopnan virtual ku

Fabian Pava di Café Barista, Luigi Chavarria di La Vie en Rose i Wesley MacDonald di Caña Bar & Kitchen. E workshopnan bou di kua: kon pa traha un ekselente kòfi, kon pa traha bo propio bolo di pampuna i cocktail 101, tur tabata hopi bon risibí i altamenete elogiá.

E segundo siman di CHATA Stay Home Academy lo inkluí lo siguinte:

Djamars 14 di aprel 2020

E promé workshop di e siman lo kuminsá ku un seshon di kushina saludabel ku Angelique Schoop di Angelica’ Kitchen. Huntu ku Angelique, lo bo siña kon pa traha bo propio salada di bonchi pretu saludabel, kèchup di tamarein, lenteha italiano i burger vegano di 4PM – 4:45PM.

Despues riba e dia aki di 5PM – 5:30PM, tin e oportunidat pa partisipá den Heineken Draft Star treinen. Durante e seshon aki lo bo siña e 5 pasonan básiko pa presentá un Heineken perfecto; spula, basha, deskumá, kontrolá i sirbi, ku Sigurd de Wind di Brandsimex.

Djarason 15 di aprel 2020

Kuminsando 10AM, Carlos Anthonij di Deli Nova lo duna un Cobb Grill treinen, den kua e lo siñabo kon pa grill un salmou perfekto riba un Cobb grill.

Pa finalisá e dia, Albert Vink di Licores Maduro lo duna un treinen riba nivel básiko ku ta enfoká riba Whisky.

Djaweps, 16 di aprel 2020

E seshonnan lo kuminsá djaweps mas lat, kaminda 3:30PM – 4PM un Salentein workshop di biña lo keda duná pa Valeska Boom di Brandsimex. E seshon aki lo enfoká riba e pioneronan na Argentina ku un toke Ulandes.

Despues di e workshop di biña, Fabian Cleopa di United Distributors lo brinda un workshop di Vodka di 4:30PM – 5:30PM. Fabian lo splika unda tur kos a kuminsá, Rusia, Polonia i na Este, kon e ta keda trahá, e ingreientenan, destilashon i adaptashon.

Djabièrnè, 17 di aprel 2020

Pa konkluí e segundo siman di CHATA Stay Home Academy, Ashiq Nanhekhan di Deloitte lo duna un webinar interesante tokante seguridat sibernetiko di 10AM-11AM.

Si bo ta interesá pa partisipá na kualkier di e workshopnan ariba menshoná, sea asina bon di registrá na www.chata.org/academy i pa mas informashon bishitá CHATA su pagina di Facebook. Keda pendiente pa mas di CHATA su workshopnan virtual.

Week 2 of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy

Register now

Willemstad, April 14, 2020 – After a successful first week of the CHATA Stay Home Academy, CHATA has added more virtual workshops, both practical and theoretical, to keep you busy, improve your abilities and add new skills. The workshops are given by a variety of CHATA Members and Partners ready to showcase their skills.

Last week, everyone had a chance to participate in virtual interactive workshops with Fabian Pava from Café Barista, Luigi Chavarria from La Vie en Rose and Wesley MacDonalds from Caña Bar & Kitchen. The workshops included, how to make an excellent coffee, how to bake your own pumpkin loaf cake and cocktail 101, all of which were very well received and highly complimented.

The second week of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy will include the following:

Tuesday April 14, 2020

The first workshop of the week will start you off with a healthy cooking class with Angelique Schoop from Angelica’s Kitchen. Together with Angelique, you can learn how to make her healthy Black Bean Salad, Raw Tamarind Ketchup, Italian Lentils and Vegan Burger from 4PM – 4:45PM.

Later that day from 5PM – 5:30PM, you can participate in the Heineken Draft Star Training. During this workshop, you will learn the 5 basic steps to present a perfect Heineken; rinse, pour, skim, check & serve, with Sigurd de Wind from Brandsimex.

Wednesday April 15, 2020

Starting at 10AM, Carlos Anthonij from Deli Nova will provide a Cobb Grill Training, in which he will teach you how to grill a perfect salmon on the cobb grill.

To finish off the day, Albert Vink from Licores Maduro will give an entry-level training, focused on the basics of Whisky.

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The workshops will start a little later on Thursday, with a 3:30PM – 4PM Salentein Wine Workshop provided by Valeska Boom from Brandsimex. This Salentein Wine workshop will have a focus on the pioneers at Argentina with a Dutch touch.

Right after the Wine workshop, Fabian Cleopa from United Distributors will enlighten you with a Vodka Workshop from 4:30PM – 5:30PM. Fabian will explain where it all began, Russia, Poland and the West, how it is made, the Ingredients, Distillation and Adaptation.

Friday, April 17, 2020

To conclude the second week of the CHATA Stay Home Academy, Ashiq Nanhekhan from Deloitte will give an interesting webinar on Cyber Security from 10AM – 11AM.

If you’re interested in participating in any of the abovementioned workshop, please register at www.chata.org/academy, you can also find more information on the CHATA Facebook Page. Stay tuned for more of CHATA’s virtual workshops.