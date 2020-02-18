Sint maarten Police: Pedestrian injured on the Soualiga road & Traffic accident on A.Th Illidge road in Dutch Quarter. 

Pedestrian injured on the Soualiga road

The Traffic Department was alerted to a serious traffic accident that took place on the Nisbeth road on the evening of Saturday February 15th 2020 about 09.15 pm.

Personnel of the dispatch received a call that the driver of a red Toyota corolla traveling from the stoplights toward Salt Pickers roundabout struck a pedestrian in front of Soualiga Guest house.

According to the investigation done by the traffic department , the pedestrian who was walking towards the guess house on Nisbeth road, tried crossing the road without paying attention to the traffic.

As a result, the vehicle with the number plate M-10699 struck the victim on the left side of his body. Due to the force of the collision, the pedestrian was launched through the air and landed on the windshield of the vehicle.

The victim with the initials R.R.G suffered only minor injuries,and was treated on the scene by paramedics. He was later taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) where he was held overnight for further observation The traffic department is investigating the cause of this accident.

Traffic accident on A.Th Illidge road in Dutch Quarter.

The traffic department of KPSM is presently investigating a traffic accident that have taken place on Monday morning January 17th 2020 about 10.45 am in the area of “Tata roundabout” in Dutch Quarter.

Personnel of the dispatch received a call that a Blue Hyundai vehicle with the number plate 4193-AAC was traveling from the direction of French Quarter towards the “Tata round about struck a pedestrian from the back.

The victim who works for a local company was cleaning the road by the roundabout at the time of the accident.

At the location the Police patrol encounter the victim with the initials Z.K.L lying on the ground complaining from pain in his back .

The victim who was being attended by the paramedics suffered some minor injuries and was treated on the scene. He was later transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) where his being held for further observation.

The traffic department is investigating the cause of this accident.