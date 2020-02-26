BAK continues plastic-free campaign

Philipsburg—The Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) continues their awareness campaign, under the slogan: “St. Maarten plastic-free by 2023”. In the coming weeks, the plastic free by 2023 campaign will actively engage the community and schools. Information about the dangers of single-use plastic will be shared and ideas will be provided on how you can reduce your single plastic use and use alternative products.

In addition, BAK initiated two school competitions thereby actively involving our students in the awareness and in the process of being “plastic-free by 2023”. Our students play a significant role in shaping the future of St. Maarten. As such Schoolboards have been requested to have all primary and secondary schools participate in the competition.

The first competition is a creative logo competition in which students are asked to design a logo for “plastic free by 2023”. Per school a logo will selected for a final winning round through social media. The public then decides which logo will be the final logo to represent the face of the project, as it continues. The winning logo should capture the slogan of the project: “St. Maarten plastic-free by 2023” and illustrate in some way the 3R’s: Reduce, Re-use And Recycle! The logo should also communicate an important message about the dangers of using single-use plastic.

The second competition is a waste competition. The school to collect the most plastic waste by April 17th, wins the competition. Plastic waste will be collected from each school weekly by Meadowlands BV, to keep track of the amounts. All students and schools are encouraged to participate. Together we can make St. Maarten plastic-free by 2023! Stay tuned as Government continues to bring awareness, information and