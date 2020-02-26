Kòrsou a risibí kantidat rèkòrt di turista di estadia for di Hulanda i Nort Amérika / Curaçao welcomed record number of visitors from The Netherlands and North America 

Kòrsou a risibí kantidat rèkòrt di turista di estadia for di Hulanda i Nort Amérika

WILLEMSTAD – 26 di febrüari 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un subida di 3% den kantidat di turista di estadia pa luna di yanüari 2020. Un kantidat total di 45.691 turista a keda risibí na yanüari 2020 kompará ku 44.156 na yanüari 2019. Esaki ta un subida di 1.535 turista.

Merkado di Hulanda a inisiá aña ku un prestashon impreshonante registrando 18.863 turista kual ta un rèkòrt nobo. Europa, e region ku mas ta produsí pa Kòrsou a krese ku 1% na yanüari. E kantidat di bishitante for di Nort Amérika a registrá un kresementu di 21%. Yanüari 2020 tabata un luna ku prestashon rèkòrt for di Canada i Estádos Unídos registrando lo siguiente:

Mas di 4000 turista di estadia for di Canada. Den sifranan apsoluto ta trata di 4.258 turista di estadia registrando 13% kresementu.

Mas di 8000 turista di estadia for di Estádos Unídos. Den sifranan apsoluto ta trata di 8.515 turista di estadia registrando 26% kresementu.

Region di Karibe tambe a presta bon ku 23% kresementu na luna di yanüari. E region ku ta produsí mas for di Sur Amérika esta Colombia a nota un kresementu di 12% na yanüari 2020.

E kantidat total di anochi pa turista a registrá un kresementu di 5% na yanüari 2020. Total 437 mil anochi a keda registrá. Turistanan for di Europa a keda 277 mil anochi na Kòrsou kual ta un subida di 5% den kantidat di anochi pa turista. Turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika i di Sur Amérika a keda respektivamente un kantidat di 101 i 43 mil anochi durante luna di yanüari. Turistanan prosedente di region Karibe a keda un total di 13 mil anochi na Kòrsou.

Prestashon hotèlnan – CHATA

Na yanüari 2020 Kòrsou a konosé un okupashon di hotèl di 74.7%. Esaki ta un bahada di 5.4 punto di porsentahe kompará ku 2019 (80.1%). E tarifa promedio diario (ADR) tambe a mira un bahada kompará ku 2019, di $210.75 pa $191.03 den 2020. Pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber disponibel, sifranan ta indiká un bahada aki tambe di 15.8%. E entrada pa kamber disponibel na 2019 tabata $168.73 i na 2020 e tabata $142.07.

Turismo krusero – CPA

E sifranan di yanüari 2020 ta mustra ku 45 barku krusero a keda risibí na e puerto na Willemstad kompará ku 51 barku krusero e mesun luna na 2019 resultando den un bahada di 11.8%. Miéntras ménos barku a drenta nos puerto na yanüari 2020 kompará ku e mesun luna na 2019, e kantidat di pasahero sí tabata mas tantu. Esaki entre otro komo resultado di yegada di barkunan ku un kapasidat mas haltu ku un averahe di pasahero di 2.740 pa barku na yanüari 2020 kompará ku 2.360 e mesun luna na 2019. Un total di 123.316 pasahero krusero a keda risibí na yanüari 2020, esaki ta 2.958 pasahero (2.5%) mas ku e mesun luna na 2019.

Curaçao welcomed record number of visitors from The Netherlands and North America

WILLEMSTAD – February 26, 2020

January Visitor Arrivals 2020

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting an increase of 3% in stayover visitor arrivals for January 2020. There were 45,691 visitors in January 2020 compared 44,156 in January 2019, an increase of 1,535 visitors.

The Netherlands began the year with an impressive performance of 18,863 visitors a new record.

Europe, our leading producing region grew 1% for January.

Visitor arrivals from North America jumped 21% for the month. January 2020 was a record setting month for both Canada and the United States of America with the following firsts:

Over 4,000 stayover visitors from Canada; (4,258 stayover visitors recording 13% growth).

Over 8,000 stayover visitors from the United States of America; (8,515 stayover visitors recording 26% growth).

The Caribbean region also performed well recording 23% growth in January. The main producing country out of South America, Colombia, recorded 12% growth in January 2020.

The overall visitor nights grew by 5% in January 2020. In total 437 thousand visitor nights are registered. Out of Europe, tourists spent 277 thousand nights in Curaçao, a 5% increase in visitor nights. North and South American visitors spent respectively 101 and 43 thousand visitor nights in January. Visitors from the Caribbean region spent 13 thousand nights in Curaçao.

Hotel Performance CHATA

In January of 2020 Curaçao had a hotel occupancy of 74.7% which is a decrease of 5.4 percentage points compared to 2019 (80.1%). The average daily rate (ADR) also decreased 9.4% compared to 2019, from $210.75 to $191.03 in 2020. As for the revenue per available room (RevPAR), numbers indicate a decrease as well of 15.8%. The revenue per available room in 2019 was $168.73 and in 2020 it was $142.07.

Cruise Arrivals CPA

The January 2020 figures show that 45 cruise vessels called the Willemstad Port compared to 51 vessels in the same month in 2019 resulting in a decrease of 11.8%. While a smaller number of ships called the port in January 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, the amount of passenger arrivals was higher as a result of among others the arrival of vessels with a higher capacity overall with an average passenger arrival per call of 2,740 in January 2020 versus 2,360 in the same month in 2019.

In the month of January 2020, we welcomed a total of 123,316 cruise passengers on Curaçao, which is 2,958 passengers (2.5%) more than the same month in 2019.