Okupashon di Hotel ta Baha Ta importante pa suigi invertí den kreashon di demanda / Hotel Occupancy Decreases It’s important to continue investing in creating demand.

Okupashon di Hotel ta Baha

Ta importante pa suigi invertí den kreashon di demanda

Willemstad, 21 di febrüari 2020 – Apesar di e diferente desaroyonan i un kresementu general den sektor di turismo, Kòrsou a konosé un bahada den okupashon di hotel den yanüari di 2020.

Okupashon di hotel den luna di janüari 2020 tabata 74.7%. Esaki ta un bahada di 5.4 punto di porsentahe kompará ku 2019 (80.1%).

E tarifa promedio diaro (ADR) tambe a mira un bahada kompará ku 2019, di $210.75 pa $191.03 den 2020. Pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber disponibel, sifranan ta indiká un bahada aki tambe di 15.8%. E entrada pa kamber disponibel na 2019 tabata $168.73 i na 2020 e tabata $142.07.

Sifranan di Karibe den su totalidat ta indiká un kresementu firme di 3.5% for di aña 2009.

Pero apesar ku Karibe den su totalidat a konosé un oumento di trafiko pa loke ta trata vuelonan pa e diferente destinashonnan, paisnan manera e.o. St. Maarten, Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, Cuba i Cancun a keda afektá pa diferente motibu den aña 2019, e.o. desasternan natural i otro faktornan. Esaki a pone ku bishitantenan ta konsiderando otro destinashonnan ku konsekuensia ku Karibe den su totalidat ta eksperesiando un bahada den bishitante.

Konsiderando e oumento di kambernan di hotèl na Kòrsou for di aña 2019 i aún mas den 2020, CHATA a premirá un stabilisashon di prestashon di hotel.

Sinembargo, aktualmente e desbalansa entre oferta i demanda di kamber di hotèl ta pone un preshon imenso riba merkado hotelero. Kòrsou su oferta di kamber di hotèl ta kresiendo ku mas rapides ku e demanda.

Ku e preshon akí ta bini un kompetensia di preis mirando ku e oferta di kamber no ta den balansa ku e damanda di e konsumido, ku ta pone ku konsekuentemente e konsumido lo tin mas opshon di eskoho.

CHATA ta kontentu ku e diferente desaroyonan den sektor i ta konfirmá un kresementu general. Sinembargo, ta importante pa suigi invertí den kreashon di demanda i tambe konekshon di buelo pa mehorashon di nos sektor.

Un guera di preis no ta sano ni duradero pa e industria, pues ta di sumo importansia pa enfoká riba stimulo di demanda dor di trese mas bishitante pa nos isla kual ta nifiká mas vuelo pa nos destinashon pa balansá e oferta i demanda di presente i futuro.

E sifranan di prestashon di hotel ariba menshona ta basa riba 15 hotel ku ta representá alrededor di 3400 kamber riba nos isla.

Hotel Occupancy Decreases

It’s important to continue investing in creating demand.

Willemstad, February 21, 2020 – Despite the different developments and general growth within the tourism sector, Curaçao has experienced a decrease in hotel occupancy in January 2020.

Hotel occupancy in the month of January 2020 was 74.7%. This signifies a decrease of 5.4 percentage points compared to last year January 2019, which showed a hotel occupancy of 80.1%.

The Average Daily Rate (ADR) also experienced a decrease in comparison to 2019, from $210.75 to $191.03 in 2020. Regarding the Revenue per Available Room (RevPar), the numbers have indicated a decrease of 15.8%, with the RevPar being $142.07 in 2020 and $168.73 in 2019.

The Caribbean figures, as a whole, indicate a steady increase of 3.5% since 2009. However, even though the Caribbean had experienced a constant flow of passenger flights to different destinations, countries such as St. Maarten, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba and Cancun had all been affected in 2019; due to reasons such as natural disasters and other factors. Consequentially, this results in visitors considering other destinations, which causes the entire Caribbean region to experience a decrease in visitors.

Considering the increase in hotel rooms in Curaçao since 2019, and in 2020, CHATA predicted a stable hotel performance. Nevertheless, the current imbalance between supply and demand of hotel rooms sets an immense pressure on the hotel market. Curaçao’s supply of hotel rooms is increasing quicker than the demand.

Along with this pressure, comes a pricing competition seeing that the supply of rooms is not in balance with the demand, consequently, this leads to the visitor having more options.

CHATA is pleased with the different developments within the sector and confirms the general growth within the industry. Nevertheless, it is important to continue investing in creating demand and flights, with destination to Curaçao, to improve our sector. A price war isn’t healthy nor is it long lasting for the industry. Therefore, it is imperative to focus on stimulating demand by bringing more visitors to our island, which means more flights to Curaçao to balance the supply and demand of the present and the future.

The figures on hotel occupancy mentioned above were based on 15 hotels, that represent around 3400 rooms on our island.