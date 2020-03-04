Sint Maarten Police Arrest made in burn victim case / Armed robbery on the welfare road 

Philipsburg, March 4th 2020

Arrest made in burn victim case

The detective department arrested a male suspect with the initial F.W on Tuesday morning March 3rd in connection with investigation into the female victim who was found burn in Dutch Quarter.

The suspect had appeared at the police station in Philipsburg and gave the detectives a breakdown of what took place with the victim on the day of February 29th. The victim J.J W is being treated in the Burn victim unite in Colombia and is still in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing.

The police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case, and asking any other witnesses to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

Armed robbery on the welfare road

The Police Patrols were directed to a Travel Agency on the Welfare on Tuesday afternoon, about 17.00 pm for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered on the scene, two men dressed in dark clothing appeared in front of the Agency on a scooter. One of the suspects stayed outside on the scooter while the second suspect entered the office and began robbing the cashier and the workers. After robbing the Agency the two suspects fled on the scooter in the direction of Simpson bay .

The Sint Maarten Police Force is requesting any information from persons who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation, The more the community comes together to assist in the combat against these crimes the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.