Deadline submission 2019 annual report of political parties

Philipsburg: The Electoral Council would like to remind all registered political parties, including those who did not participate in the 2020 parliamentary elections, that the annual report for 2019 must be submitted to the Electoral Council before April 1, 2020, as stipulated in Article 27 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties.

The annual report should include:

The composition of the board during 2019. The amount of contributing members at the beginning and at the end of 2019. The amount of contribution received from members during 2019. An overview of activities carried out in 2019.

The 2019 annual report must be accompanied by a financial report as laid down in article 28 of the aforementioned National Ordinance which states that the financial report should at least include:

The financial position at the start and the end of 2019. A specified statement of income and expenditure, as well as an auditor’s report by a chartered accountant (Dutch: registered accountant/RA) regarding the accuracy of the financial report. Donations of ANG 5,000 or more from a source other than a natural person. The total amount of donations, other than contributions from party members.

The Electoral Council would like to remind all parties concerned that failure to comply with the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties may result in a penalty being imposed.