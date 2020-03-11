-Braemar update:

We understand you may have some questions about what’s happening on our current Braemar cruise so wanted to give as much information as we can to keep you informed.

This information is taken from our Captain’s statement which was given to guests on board at 9am (Caribbean time) today.

You may already know that some of the Coronavirus test results which were carried out on board yesterday were returned as positive. 5 people on board have tested positive (4 crew and 1 guest) with another guest having an inconclusive result.

All of these guests and crew will continue to be looked after in isolation, along with anyone else reporting flu-like symptoms. We are continuing to follow outbreak protocols from UK Public Health to ensure everyone on board stays safe and well.

This is of course a challenging and changing situation. We are working with the UK government, Chamber of Shipping and Public Heath England to make arrangements which will ensure everyone gets home as soon as possible.

As a result of the cases on board, we have of course taken the decision to cancel the following cruise (M2006) and have contacted these guests separately.

As those of you who travel with Fred. Olsen often will know – our guests and crew are our number one priority and we have a team working around the clock here and in the UK to look after everyone concerned.

Guests on board have access to free calls and WiFi so they can keep in touch with their friends and family. If you have any concerns about anyone on board and can’t get hold of them, please send us a direct message and we will make sure it is passed on to the ship.

When we have more information, we will share it as soon as we can.