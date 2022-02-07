Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie toegetreden tot de Global Judicial Integrity Network (GJIN) / Korte Komun di Hustisia ta afiliá na Global Integrity Network (GJIN) / Joint Court of Justice joined the Global Judicial Integrity Network (GJIN)

Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie toegetreden tot de Global Judicial Integrity Network

(GJIN)

Per 1 januari 2022 is het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie toegetreden tot de Global

Judicial Integrity Network (www.unodc.org/ji). Dit netwerk valt onder auspiciën van de VN

organisatie UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) en heeft als doel:

‘The Global Judicial Integrity Network aims to assist judiciaries across the globe in strengthening

judicial integrity and preventing corruption in the justice sector, in line with article 11 of the United

Nations Convention against Corruption.’

Tevens heeft het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie zich gecommitteerd om als “training

site” te fungeren en zal in dat verband minstens een keer per jaar alle rechters en andere Hof

medewerkers een trainingsprogramma aanbieden gericht op het omgaan met ethische

dilemma’s voortvloeiende uit het rechterswerk. Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie zal

daarbij gebruik maken van de door het netwerk ter beschikking gestelde collectie van les- en

naslagmaterialen. Met deze toezegging is het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie overigens

de 74 e “training site” van dit wereldwijde netwerk.

Deze stap past verder in het streven van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie om het

integriteitsbewustzijn te versterken en te verdiepen.

Fecha: 7 di febrüari 2022

Korte Komun di Hustisia ta afiliá na Global Integrity Network (GJIN)

For di 1 di yanüari 2022 Korte Komun di Hustisia ta afiliá na Global Integrity Network (GJIN)

(www.unodc.org/ji). E ret aki ta kai bou di ouspisio di e organisashon UNODC (United

Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) di Nashonnan Uní i tin komo meta lo siguiente:

‘The Global Judicial Integrity Network aims to assist judiciaries across the globe in strengthening

judicial integrity and preventing corruption in the justice sector, in line with article 11 of the United

Nations Convention against Corruption.’

Tambe Korte Komun di Hustisia ta komprometé su mes pa fungi komo “training site” i den

e forma aki ta presentá tur hues i otro empleadonan di Korte, maske ta un bes pa aña, un

programa di treinmentu ku ta enfoká riba maneho di dilemanan étiko ku ta resultá den

trabou hudisial. Pa ku esaki Korte Komun di Hustisia lo hasi uso di e kolekshon di material

di lès ku e ret ta dispone di dje. Ademas, ku e kompromiso aki, Korte Komun di Hustisia ta

e di 74 “training site” di e ret mundial.

E trámite aki ta pas den e meta ku Korte Komun di Hustisia tin pa fortalesé konosementu di

integridat.

Date: February 7, 2022

Joint Court of Justice joined the Global Judicial Integrity Network (GJIN)

As of January 1, 2022, the Joint Court of Justice has joined the Global Judicial Integrity

Network (www.unodc.org/ji). This network falls under the auspices of the UN organization

UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) and aims to the following:

“The Global Judicial Integrity Network aims to assist judiciaries across the globe in strengthening

judicial integrity and preventing corruption in the justice sector, in line with article 11 of the United

Nations Convention against Corruption.”

The Joint Court of Justice has also committed itself to act as a “training site” and in that regard,

at least once a year, will offer all judges and other Court employees a training program to

deal with ethical dilemmas arising from judicial work. The Joint Court of Justice will make

use of the collection of teaching and reference materials made available by the network.

Moreover, with this commitment, the Joint Court of Justice is the 74th “training site” of this

worldwide network.

This procedure fits in with the aim of the Joint Court of Justice to strengthen and deepen

integrity awareness.

