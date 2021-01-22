From: Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

Philipsburg, January 21st 2021

Two arrested for knife attack on the Van Romondt Steeg that took place on December 15th 2020

Officers of Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) raided a home early Thursday morning located in the area of “Over The Bank” looking for two male suspects who were allegedly involved in the knife attack that took place on Van Romondt Steeg on December 15, 2020.

On the night of December 15th 2020 around 07.15 pm, Central dispatch received several calls concerning a man later identified with the initials V.M. who was severely ill-treated by several suspects with a knife. During the attack, the victim suffered severe lacerations to his chest and face.

The suspect J.B. resisted the arrest but was later brought under control by the officers. The second suspect with the initial M.B. was arrested without incident.

Before being transported to the police station, a house search was conducted at the

residence of the suspects. They were later taken to the police station in Philipsburg where they are being held pending further investigation.

The Detective Department investigating this case is asking anyone who may have more information regarding this case to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205. Persons can also use the anonymous tip-line by dialing 9300 or send a message to our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

Police looking for information about a Safe found in Simpson Bay Lagoon

On Wednesday January 20th, 2021, the Central Police dispatch received a call from a resident living alongside the Simpson-Bay Lagoon on the Airport Road about a safe that was found in the Lagoon.

Due to the difficult location of the safe in the Lagoon, the Coast Guard was notified to assist police in retrieving it. After some struggle, the police patrol and one of the neighbors managed to get the safe out of the water.

On closer inspection, the police patrol noticed that the back of the safe had been cut open with a grinder and the contents removed.

The police hereby request persons from whom this safe may have been stolen to contact the police station or file a complaint at the Detective Department .

