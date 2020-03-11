ESTABLISHMENT OF MAXIMUM PRICES ON DISASTER RELATED ITEMS

Philipsburg – The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication, hereby announces that the Ministerial Regulation establishing the maximum prices on items in connection with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been approved and will go into effect on Thursday March 12, 2020 until further notice.

The Ministerial Regulation with the attachment to the Maximum Price Regulation in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found on the website of the government of Sint Maarten: www.sintmaartengov.org.

Details on the Ministerial Regulation

The Ministerial Regulation establishing the maximum prices on items in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sint Maarten includes general consumer goods as well as the following, which have been deemed necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19):

Latex and silicone gloves

Hand sanitizer

N95 masks

Disinfecting wipes and sprays

Rubbing alcohol (70%)

Given the volatility of global prices on the above-mentioned items, the intention is to review the list periodically with stakeholders to ensure that these essential items remain available to the population of Sint Maarten as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

Application

Sellers will be forbidden from offering and selling the listed items higher than the maximum prices stipulated.

Monitoring & Control

The department of Control and Inspection of the Ministry of TEATT will be responsible for controlling the business community’s adherence to the established maximum prices.

The public is advised to contact the aforementioned department at 542-4511, if violations are found. Additionally, in order for the department to effectively address any violations, the public is asked when purchasing items from the list(s) to take a picture of the item and to request a receipt, which should include the price of the item, the date of purchase and the name and address of the business where the item was purchased.

Sanctions:

Businesses who fail to adhere to the established maximum prices risk imprisonment for up to 4 years or a maximum fine of Naf 10,000, in accordance with article 8 of the Price Ordinance (“Landsverordening houdende regels op het gebied van de prijzen van goederen en diensten”).

Legal Basis

Article 2, sub 1 and article 8 of the Price Ordinance (“Landsverordening houdende regels op het gebied van de prijzen van goederen en diensten”).