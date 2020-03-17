Tax dept, COVID-19

In connection with the situation regarding the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) and as a precautionary measure in the interest of the public and our staff, the Tax Administration informs the public at large of the following measures:

These measures are valid effective March 17 2020 and will be updated when necessary.

Appointments with the Tax Administration.

All appointments with employees of the Tax Administration have been cancelled.

Payment of taxes and premiums

The Tax Administration is requesting that payment of Taxes and Social premiums are preferably made online through your preferred Bank. Below is an overview of the bank account numbers of the Tax Administration.

Bank Account Number The Windward Islands Bank 324800-03 NAf 324800-05 US$ RBC Royal Bank 5425048 NAF 403930461 US$

All inquiries pertaining the cashiers (including requests for receipt of online payments) can be sent to receiverscashiers@sintmaartengov.org.

It remains possible to make payments at the cashier at the Government Administration building and the Public Service Center (PSC) in Simpsonbay.

In order to maintain the desired social (physical) distance from each other, the tax Administration has decided that only 10 people may stand in line or be seated on the specified seats at a time in the Vineyard Building. Please look for the markings on the floor and the seats. In the Government Administration Building, a maximum of 20 people may be present at the same time for payments.

Services

The services to clients at the counter of the office in the Vineyard building is available but are limited to the submission of documents (declarations, appeals).

Documents that are to be picked up will be emailed (please provide your email address when requesting statements). For those without computers, internet, etc. pick up is allowed between 2 pm and 3 pm only.

Other services

All other services (for example with regard to payment arrangements) are exclusively provided by telephone or e-mail. All information will be provided by telephone or email (taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org).

The Tax Administration asks everyone not to visit the office of the Tax Administration unless this is absolutely necessary. Only those who come to pay or submit documents will be helped. The necessary physical distance will be kept between clients and employees of the Tax Administration.

We have placed additional hand sanitizers in the public area for your use and protection. Please make use of them. In addition, clients who are ill and who have flu like symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing and fever, etc. – or who have just traveled, are requested not to visit the Tax Administration.

For further information, please contact us at:

taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org

or

(721) 542-2143, (721) 542-5301, (721) 542-5304, (721) 542-3839.

We thank you for your cooperation in this urgent and serious matter.

Management Tax Administration