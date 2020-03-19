THE COURT OF GUARDIANSHIP ST. MAARTEN

DE VOOGDIJRAAD ST. MAARTEN

Press release

CHANGES TO OPERATION HOURS

PHILIPSBURG—Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, the Court of Guardianship St. Maarten (COG) is increasing precautionary measures for the well-being of both employees and clients.

We kindly asks our clients and stakeholders to be flexible and patient with us as we implement these changes to continue to serve our community in these challenging times.

As such, effective Thursday March 19th, 2020 there will be a temporary change in the service provision to the public.

Please note the following:

Walk in days will be on Tuesdays from 9-11 am & Thursdays from 2-4 pm. Outside of walk-in hours, the Court of Guardianship’s services will be available by phone or by appointments only. In the event of an emergency the toll free number is 918 or contact us on +1721 520.1473 and someone will assist you. Emergency cases will be addressed on a case by case basis. All child support (alimony) payments must be paid as per usual and will be processed accordingly.



For all inquiries pertaining to child support payments persons can contact CoG between 11am-13pm daily.

The Court of Guardianship can be reached at the following numbers during regular office hours:

+1721 542-4110/542.4115/520.1473.

The Court of Guardianship can also be reached via email at voogdijraadsxm@gmail.com and via the Facebook page: Court of Guardianship/Voogdijraad SXM.

CoG will continue to update the public via our online channels. Make sure to regularly check the latest information on www.sintmaartengov.org or via Facebook page Court of Guardianship/Voogdijraad SXM

The Management & Staff of CoG thanks you for your understanding.