GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Institutonan di enseñansa ta keda será e siman di 23 pa 29 di mart tambe. Onderwijsinstellingen blijven ook in de week tussen 23 en 29 maart gesloten. Educational institutions will remain closed during the week between March 23 and 29.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Institutonan di enseñansa ta keda será e siman di 23 pa 29 di mart tambe.

 

Onderwijsinstellingen blijven ook in de week tussen 23 en 29 maart gesloten.

 

Educational institutions will remain closed during the week between March 23 and 29.

