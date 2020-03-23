Investigashon Salubridat Públiko tokante turista merikano ku a tèst positivo / Análisis de Salud Pública de los turistas estadounidenses probados positivamente / Analyse Publieke Gezondheidszorg omtrent positief geteste toeristen VS / Public Health Analysis of US tourists tested positive

Investigashon Salubridat Públiko tokante turista merikano ku a tèst positivo

Investigashon di Salubridat Públiko, ku ta tuma lugá bou di guia di Tim di Maneho Insular, a kuminsá i ta andando ainda. Loke a sali na kla te ku awor, ta ku e biaheronan di Estados Unidos no tabatin keho òf síntoma durante e tempu kòrtiku ku nan a keda Boneiru. E investigashon a indiká tambe ku nan a pega ku e vírùs promé ku nan a yega Boneiru i ku nan tabata den e fase di inkubashon. A base di loke siensia ta asumí te ku awor, chèns ta chikitu ku e turistanan a pasa e vírùs pa otro hende.

Despues ku e turistanan a bai Estados Unidos bèk, nan a haña síntoma leve ku por indiká ku ta trata di Corona. Despues ku nan a laga tèst nan mes, a resultá ku nan a tèst positivo.

For di momento ku Salubridat Públiko a tuma nota di e informe akí, e asina yamá protokòl, esta e reglanan kon mester aktua, a drenta na vigor. A buska entre otro kontakto ku e biaheronan. Salubridat Públiko ta investigá e situashon i ta tuma medida a base di protokòl.

Análisis de Salud Pública de los turistas estadounidenses probados positivamente

La investigación del Servicio de Salud Pública, bajo la dirección del EBT, se inició y aún continúa. La situación hasta el momento es que los viajeros de los EE. UU. no tuvieron quejas ni síntomas durante su corta estadía en Bonaire. El análisis muestra que adquirieron el virus antes de llegar a Bonaire y que estuvieron aquí durante el período de incubación. Esto significa que, hasta donde la ciencia cree ahora, la posibilidad de que el virus se haya transmitido es muy pequeña.

Después de regresar a los Estados Unidos, las personas desarrollaron síntomas leves que podrían indicar Corona. Después de que hayan sido probados, resultó ser positivo después de unos días.



Desde el momento que el Servicio de Salud Pública fue notificada, los protocolos entraron en vigencia y se buscó contacto con los viajeros, entre otras cosas. Además, se hace un inventario de con quién han estado en contacto estas personas. El Servicio de Salud Pública investiga la situación y toma medidas a base del protocolo.

Analyse Publieke Gezondheidszorg omtrent positief geteste toeristen VS

Het onderzoek van de afdeling Publieke Gezondheidszorg, onder aansturing van het EBT, is opgestart en loopt nog. De situatieschets tot nu toe is dat de reizigers uit de VS geen klachten of symptomen hadden tijdens hun korte verblijf op Bonaire. Uit de analyse blijkt dat zij het virus hebben opgedaan voor aankomst op Bonaire en dat zij hier in incubatietijd verkeerden. Dat betekent dat de kans, zover de wetenschap dat nu aanneemt, zeer klein is dat het virus is overgedragen.

Nadat de mensen zijn teruggekomen in de VS hebben zij lichte symptomen gekregen die konden wijzen op Corona. Nadat zij zich hebben laten testen bleek het na enkele dagen positief te zijn.



Vanaf het moment dat dit bericht bij Publieke Gezondheidszorg kenbaar werd gemaakt zijn de protocollen in werking getreden en is onder meer contact gezocht met de reizigers. Daarnaast wordt er in kaart gebracht met wie deze mensen in contact hebben gestaan. Publieke Gezondheidszorg onderzoekt de situatie en neemt hierin aan de hand van het protocol stappen.

Public Health Analysis of US tourists tested positive

The investigation by the Public Health Department, under the direction of the EBT, has been started and is still ongoing. The travelers from the US have had no complaints or symptoms during their short stay on Bonaire. The investigation so far shows that they acquired the virus before arriving on Bonaire and that they were here during the incubation period. This means that, according to today’s science, the chance of the virus being transmitted is very small.

After returning to the US, mild symptoms developed that indicated Corona. After they were tested, the test turned to be positive.

From the moment that this message was made known to Public Health Department, the protocols have come into effect and contact has been sought with the travelers. In addition, an inventory is made with whom they have been in contact with. The Public Health Service is investigating the situation and will take the necessary steps based on the protocols.