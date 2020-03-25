Bòrchi ku mensahe pa mantené distansia físiko / Signage with Message to Maintain Physical Distance

Bòrchi ku mensahe pa mantené distansia físiko

WILLEMSTAD – 25 di mart 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku Ministerio di Salubridat, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa (GMN) i Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) a pone bòrchinan ku e mensahe pa mantené distansia físiko for di otro. A laga traha e bòrchinan aki konsiderando e situashon aktual ku nos tur ta aden kaminda huntu nos mester prevení e vírùs COVID-19. E bòrchi aki ta pa konsientisá pueblo pa mantené distansia físiko di 2 meter. Ta importante pa tene na kuenta ku e mensahe prinsipal ta pa tur hende keda kas i pa sali solamente pa aktividatnan ku ta keda konsiderá komo aktividatnan esensial. Den kaso ku bo mester sali kas, no aglomerá pero mantené distansia físiko tur momentu. E teksto riba e bòrchi ta na diferente idioma di manera ku e mensahe por yega na mas tantu persona posibel. E bòrchi ta poné kaba na Playa Piskadó. Den transkurso di e dianan benidero lo pone e bòrchi tambe na otro playanan públiko i arianan den naturalesa.

Pues sali kas solamente pa aktividatnan kual ta keda konsiderá komo esensial. Mantené distansia físiko di 2 meter for di otronan. Pa sigui tur último desaroyo i tep relashoná ku e vírùs di corona bishitá www.gobiernu.cw / Facebook di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou òf via Whatsapp 564-0440. Sea responsabel i ban kuida otro.

Nota:

Un bista di e bòrchi ubiká na Playa Piskadó

Signage with Message to Maintain Physical Distance

WILLEMSTAD – March 25, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, the Environment and Nature (GMN) and the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), has been installing signage reminiding all to maintain physical distance. The signs were commissioned in view of the situation we are all living at the moment, which requires that we work together to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The signs are meant to raise awareness among the population of the need to maintain a physical distance of 2 meters (just under 7 feet) from others. It is important to keep in mind that, actually, the main takeaway is for everyone to stay home, leaving only for what may be considered essential activities. If you do need to leave the house, do not gather with others, but keep your physical distance at all times. The message on the signs is displayed in different languages so as to reach as many as possibe. The sign has already been placed at Playa Piskadó. In the coming days, more signs will be placed at other public beaches and nature areas.

So, leave home only for what are considered essential activities. Maintain a physical distance of 2 meters from others. For all the latest developments and tips on the coronavirus, please visit www.gobiernu.cw and the Curaçao Government’s Facebook page, or WhatsApp at 564-0440. Let’s be responsible and take good care of each other.

Note:

A view of the sign placed at Playa Piskadó