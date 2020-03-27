On 26 March 2020 the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) received a distress call from “Zarozinia”, a small American sailing vessel, drifting on the Saba Bank. Apparently, an older American couple was unable to free the ship from a line that got caught in the propeller, rendering it unmaneuverable. After informing the Coast Guard and the regional Air & Sea Rescue Center in Fort de France, Martinique, it was determined to best respond to the incident from Saba. In close coordination and under clear instructions by the local disaster response team, including public health officials, harbor master and the police, the Saba Bank Management Unit vessel, Queen Beatrix II was dispatched to assist. The crew was instructed to only remove the line and not to get in contact with anyone or other parts of the vessel itself. Scuba divers of the SCF successfully resolved the issue. Fortunately, the captain had already been able to free the boat by reversing the propeller and only a visual underwater inspection was necessary. Numerous sharks were spotted in the vicinity. After being instructed to restart the engine, the thankful couple was able to continue their voyage.