Police Sint Maarten Armed robbery in St. Peters area  / Joint French and Dutch side border controls. / Burglar arrested / Suspect arrested for shooting at Market Garden 

Philipsburg, March 26, 2020

Armed robbery in St. Peters area

The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an armed robbery with a firearm t6hat took place on the Grapefruit road in St.Peters.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that 5 men all dressed in dark clothing, one of the men armed with a handgun approached a scooter rider who was parked on the side of road.

Under the threat of the weapon they forced the rider to hand over his scooter.

After robbing the young victim of his scooter the suspects fled all in different directions.

The police force is asking the community of Sint Maarten to be vigilant, since there is a slight increase in armed robberies of scooters owners and robberies being done with scooters over the last few weeks. We are urging the community to come forward with information concerning these crimes. Only together we can stop these types of combat crimes.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information about this robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to

Report crime anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Joint French and Dutch side border controls.

On Friday morning March 27th 2020 around 08.00 am the Sint Maarten Police Force together with Gendarmerie Nationale carried out joint controls on the French/Dutch borders of the island.

Main reason these joint control is to enforce the restrict movement of persons that has been implemented as a preventative measure to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Dutch and French counterparts conducted their first control in the area of the roundabout leading to Belle-Vue .During this control over 50 vehicles were stop and one person arrested driving with a false driver’s license. The Sint Maarten Police force police and Gendarmerie Nationale will be carrying out more of these joint controls in the future

Burglar arrested

On Thursday march 26th 2020 about 02.00pm, the police patrol arrested the burglar F.L on the Back street in Philipsburg. The suspect was taken into custody after burglarizing a home on the 14th of March 2020. After being detained he was brought over to the police station in Philipsburg where he being held for questioning.

Suspect arrested for shooting at Market Garden

The suspect in the shooting at the that took place on Sunday March 22nd 2020 at approximately02.00 pm in the Parking lot of Market Garden was arrested by French police on early Friday march 27th 2020. The suspect who was staying on the Saint Martin of the island was held

The victim lost his life during a robbery of his scooter when he was shot by the suspected.

The suspect identified with initials W.J.A. remains in custody on the French side of Sint Maarten. This investigation is still ongoing.