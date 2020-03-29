CHATA ta elihí direktiva nobo / CHATA elects new board of directors

CHATA ta elihí direktiva nobo

Willemstad, 30 di mart 2020- Riba 27 di mart último, Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) a tene su promé Reunion General Annual virtual pa membresia, kaminda a elihí miembronan nobo pa direktiva. Un total di 6 kandidato tabata den kontienda pa e 5 posishonnan den direktiva.

Tur aña durante AGM miembronan tin e oportunidat pa elihí miembronan pa direktiva. Membresia a elihí 5 miembro pa direktiva, 4 miembro kende ta representá un akomodashon i 1 miembro afiliá. E aña aki miembronan di CHATA a nominá e siguiente kandidatonan pa partisipá na elekshon di direktiva. Kandidatonan pa direktiva representando akomodashon ta: Frank Holstag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino) i Rob de Bekker (Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort). Kandidatonan afiliá pa direktiva ta: Jerry van Gijn (Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V.) i Mark Verburg (FBTT Travel B.V. & Taber Tours).

Despues di a konta tur voto pa determiná ken lo ta e miembro di direktiva nobo di CHATA, a konkluí ku Jerry van Gijn a keda re-elihí ku un kantidat di 315 voto, representando miembronan afiliá. Pa loke ta trata miembronan representando akomodashon, Frank Holstag, Maylin Trenidad i Ricardo Esteban a keda re-elihí, mientras awor direktiva ta yama bonbiní na Rob de Bekker komo miembro nobo den e kategoria aki.

Huntu ku e miembronan di direktiva aktual, Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Frank Holtslag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners), Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel), Liselotte Bos (Oasis Coral Estate), Alette Borger (Dolphin Suites), Jerry van Gijn (MCB), i miembro nobo, Rob de Bekker, CHATA un bes mas tin un direktiva ku ta konsistí di 11 miembro. Tambe CHATA a gradisí Sr. Oliver Zahn di Baoase Luxury Resort pa su dedikashon i kontibushon na CHATA den e aña tras di lomba.

Miles Mercera, presidente i CEO di CHATA a proveé e invitadonan virtual ku un update breve riba e estado di industria. Aktualmente sektor ta enfrentá su desafío di mas grandi ku ta menasá e kresementu di nos turismo den futuro si nos no aktua debidamente. E desafíonan no ta solamente afektando nos isla, pero mundu kompletu. COVID-19 a trese nos isla den un situashon deskonosí, sinembargo komo asosashon di hospitalidat i turismo, CHATA ta hasi lo máksimo pa kolaborá ku gobièrnu pa yega na sierto nivel di komprondementu. Tambe CHATA a bini ta kolektá informashon enkuanto e impakto loboral pa asina hasi e analisisnan rekerí i tambe proveé su membresia ku informashon pa medio di deferente seshonnan online den kuadro di medidanan laboral, medidanan di impuesto, seguro i stategianan di merkadeo. Despues di a duna un update breve tokante e desaroyonan di COVID-19, sr. Mercera a elaborá riba kon COVID-19 lo afektá nos industria. El a kontinuá menshonando ku por spera un pare di biahe di 3-4 luna i ku nos isla por konfrontá un temporada di rekuperashon di por lo menos 6-18 luna.

Sr. Mercera a enfoká tambe riba e desafíonan mas grandi na komienso di e aña aki, kual tabata e desaroyonan di e.o. CTA, reformashon di impuesto, e status di implementashon di Level Playing Field i muchu mas.

Na final di e seshon, e presidente di direktiva di CHATA, sr. Hans Slier, tambe a tuma tempu pa amplia riba CHATA su vishon pa 2020. Empleadonan kualifiká i bon preperá

ta importante pa kresemente sostenibel i desaroyo di nos sektor ya komo nan tin e potenshal pa determiná e reputashon di nos destinashon i eksperensia di nos bishitantenan. Sinembargo, ku e pandemia di COVID-19 ku mundu ta enfrentá, ta importante pa nos ta solidario pa asina surpasá e temporada difisil aki huntu i sali afó aún mas fuerte. Sr. Hans Slier ta konkluí su diskurso enkurashando tur stakeholders, miembro, komunidat kompletu i tambe gobièrnu pa kontinuá traha huntu manera nos a bini ta hasi den pasado, pa asina surpasá e pandemia di COVID-19 i garantisá un futuro briante pa turismo.

CHATA elects new board of directors

Willemstad, March 30, 2020 – On March 27, Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) held its first ever virtual Annual General Member Meeting (AGM), where it elected its new board of directors. A total of 6 candidates were vying for the 5 vacant positions on the board.

Every year during AGM the members have the opportunity to elect members for the Board of Directors. Members elected 5 new board members, 4 members who represent an accommodation and 1 allied member. This year the CHATA Members nominated the following candidates to partake in the upcoming board election. The accommodation candidates running for the board are: Frank Holstag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino) and Rob de Bekker (Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort). The allied candidates running for the board are Jerry van Gijn (Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V.) and Mark Verburg (FBTT Travel B.V. & Taber Tours).

After counting the votes to see who will be the new CHATA board member, it was concluded that Jerry van Gijn was reelected with a winning vote of 315 to represent the allied member. As for the accommodations members, Frank Holstag, Maylin Trenidad and Ricardo Esteban were also reelected, however, the board now welcomes Rob de Bekker as a new member of the CHATA board.

Together with the current CHATA board members, Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Frank Holtslag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners), Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel), Liselotte Bos (Oasis Coral Estate), Alette Borger (Dolphin Suites), Jerry van Gijn (MCB), and new member, Rob de Bekker, CHATA once more has a board consisting of 11 members. CHATA also thanked the outgoing Board member, Mr. Oliver Zahn from (Baoase Luxury Resort) for his dedication and contribution to CHATA in the last year.

Miles Mercera, President & CEO of CHATA, provided the attendees who joined virtually with a quick update on the state of the industry. The sector is currently facing its biggest challenge that is threatening to jeopardize the future growth of tourism if not addressed accordingly. The challenges are not only affecting our island, but the world in general, COVID-19 has brought our island into unchartered territory, however as the hospitality and tourism association, CHATA is doing all that it can to collaborate with the Government to reach a level of understanding. CHATA had also been gathering information regarding employment impact, in order to make the proper analysis as well as providing their members with information through webinars regarding Employment Measures, Tax Measures, Insurance and Marketing Strategy. After giving a brief update regarding the COVID-19 developments, Mr. Mercera provided the CHATA Projections, which included how COVID-19 will affect our industry. He continued to mention that a travel hold of 3 – 4 months is expected and that the island could be facing a 6 – 18 month recovery period at best.

CHATA has also highlighted its biggest challenges at the beginning of the year, which were developments in the areas of its Advocacy such as the realization of the CTA, Tax Reform changes, the status of the implementation of a Level Playing Field and many more.

At the end of the session the chairman of the CHATA Board, Mr. Hans Slier, took the time to provide the virtual audience with CHATA’s outlook for 2020. Qualified and well-trained employees are critical for the further sustained growth and development of the sector as they hold the potential to make or break our destinations reputation and experience of our visitors. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is facing, it is important to stick together and get through this hardship in order to come out stronger together. Mr. Hans Slier concludes his speech by urging all stakeholders, members, our community and government officials to continue the trend of working together like we have been doing in the previous year in order to surpass the COVID-19 pandemic and to guarantee a bright future for Tourism.