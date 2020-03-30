TRANSACTION AMOUNTS FOR NON-COMPLIANCE WITH COVID MEASURES

The threat of infection with the CoVid-19 virus has occupied everyone in recent times. The calls of the government to stick to rules and guidelines in this serious situation and the many emergency ordinances made by the government confirm the seriousness of the current situation. Fortunately, many people are sticking to the rules. Unfortunately, this does not apply to everyone. That is why the police and other enforcement authorities strictly monitor compliance with the rules issued by the government.

They have the possibility, for example, to draw up verbal proceedings in the event of meetings or failure to comply with quarantine measures such as the curfew that has been in place since 28th of March. On the basis of the Ministerial Order of 28th of March 2020, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) has tightened the policy regarding transaction amounts for non-compliance with the guidelines issued by the government. The amounts listed below serve as a starting point and may increase if the situation requires customisation. In principle, failure to comply with a transaction will lead to (further) prosecution with a higher demand in court.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that it is in everyone’s interest to abide by the rules and thus prevent contamination as much as possible.